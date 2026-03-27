ATLANTA, Georgia—Hunter Advisors announced the sale of La Posada de Santa Fe, a Tribute Portfolio Resort & Spa, a landmark resort in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The transaction was brokered by Kami Burnette, senior vice president, and Brian Embree, vice president, on behalf of the seller, Ashford Hospitality Trust, and the buyer, Abo Sada, LLC.

Situated on more than five acres in downtown Santa Fe and steps from Santa Fe Plaza, La Posada operates as a village-style resort composed of Pueblo-Revival adobe casitas. The property includes 157 guestrooms and suites, multiple food-and-beverage venues, a full-service spa, and approximately 7,700 square feet of meeting space. The resort’s dining program includes several outlets, including the Staab House lounge, alongside a collection of restaurants and social spaces.

Statements From Leadership

“The offering presented a rare opportunity to acquire a large-scale, institutionally branded resort in one of the most tightly held and supply-constrained markets in the Southwest,” said Kami Burnette, senior vice president at Hunter Advisors. “We are thankful for the opportunity to facilitate a successful transaction for buyer and seller.”

“Closing this transaction was satisfying given the iconic nature of the La Posada,” said Brian Embree, Vice President at Hunter Advisors. “The property’s established operating performance, combined with clear avenues to enhance the guest experience through future improvements, supported strong investor interest throughout the process.”