AUSTIN, Texas—Hunter Advisors announced the sale of the Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Love Field, a 248-room hotel located adjacent to Dallas Love Field Airport. The property was sold by FelCor Dallas Love Field Owner, LLC, to Scenic Capital Advisors, LLC, in a transaction led by Kami Burnette, senior vice president, at Hunter Advisors.

“The Embassy Suites at Love Field is a high-quality asset and marks our seventh acquisition in Texas in the past four years,” said Thomas Chen, principal at Scenic Capital Advisors. “We look forward to completing a comprehensive renovation and repositioning the hotel to capture future growth within the Love Field submarket.”

The eight-story hotel includes 248 suites, with separate living and sleeping areas, flexible workspaces, and in-room amenities including a mini-refrigerator and microwave. The property also offers 4,400 square feet of meeting space across seven meeting rooms, a full-service restaurant and bar, complimentary made-to-order breakfast and evening reception, an indoor pool, a fitness center, and a business center.

“Investors continue to place significant value on assets that offer yield, stability, and long-term growth in submarkets with strong fundamentals,” said Kami Burnette, senior vice president at Hunter Hotel Advisors. “The Embassy Suites Dallas Love Field combines durable demand drivers, a proven operating history, and a premier Hilton brand within a high barrier airport submarket.”