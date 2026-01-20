CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee—Hunter Advisors (Hunter) announced the sale of the Courtyard Knoxville Cedar Bluff and Residence Inn Knoxville Cedar Bluff in Knoxville, Tennessee. The transaction was brokered by Tim Osborne, senior vice president, on behalf of the institutional seller.

Situated off the I-75 and I-40 connector in a prominent commercial and retail corridor, the two hotels benefit from access to more than 200 nearby restaurants and entertainment venues. The location provides connectivity to key regional demand generators, including downtown Knoxville, Oak Ridge, the University of Tennessee, Neyland Stadium, Thompson-Boling Arena, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, as well as proximity to more than 60 local historical sites.

The Courtyard Knoxville Cedar Bluff is a 78-key, three-story hotel offering a select-service lodging option within the Marriott portfolio. Amenities include The Bistro, 650 square feet of meeting space, an indoor pool, and a fitness center.

Adjacent to the Courtyard, the Residence Inn Knoxville Cedar Bluff is also a 78-key, three-story hotel designed to serve extended-stay demand. The property includes a mix of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom suites with separate living and sleeping areas and in-room kitchenettes. Amenities include complimentary breakfast, an outdoor pool, a fitness center, and a business center.

“Cedar Bluff represents one of Knoxville’s most established and consistently performing hotel submarkets,” said Tim Osborne, senior vice president at Hunter Advisors. “This portfolio offered the investor the opportunity to acquire two institutional Marriott brands with complementary guest profiles in a high-growth, economically diverse market. The combination of location, brand strength, and long-term fundamentals generated strong interest and allowed us to execute a smooth and disciplined sale process.”