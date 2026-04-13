Hunter Advisors Announces Sale of Aloft San Antonio Airport

AUSTIN, Texas—Hunter Advisors announced the sale of the Aloft San Antonio Airport, a Marriott-branded, select-service hotel located in San Antonio, Texas. The buyer was Armada Investments LP, and the transaction was led by Kami Burnette, senior vice president, and Mason McDavid, vice president, at Hunter Advisors.

The Aloft San Antonio Airport comprises 141 guestrooms and was built in 2009. Situated near San Antonio International Airport, the property is positioned to capture demand driven by ongoing infrastructure investment, including the airport’s planned $2.5 billion expansion.

“This transaction reflects continued investor demand for assets priced at an attractive basis in high-growth Texas markets,” said Kami Burnette, senior vice president at Hunter Advisors.

The new owner plans to complete the Marriott-required PIP to increase share within the comp set and implement operational strategies to improve margins.

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“We’re pleased to deliver a successful outcome for the seller and look forward to the buyer executing on the next phase of growth for the asset,” said Mason McDavid, vice president at Hunter Advisors.