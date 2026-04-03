Hunter Advisors Announces Sale of Aloft Hotel Las Colinas

AUSTIN, Texas—Hunter Advisors (Hunter) announced the sale of the Aloft Hotel Las Colinas, a Marriott-branded, select-service hotel in Las Colinas, Texas. The transaction was led by Kami Burnette, senior vice president, and Mason McDavid, vice president, at Hunter Advisors.

The Aloft Hotel Las Colinas includes 136 guestrooms and was built in 2008. The property was originally part of a four-hotel Aloft portfolio in Texas, but was sold separately due to the strong in-place cash flow that attracted yield buyers.

“This asset generated significant interest due to its strong in-place performance and positioning within one of the most dynamic submarkets in the Dallas Metroplex,” said Kami Burnette, senior vice president at Hunter Advisors. “There is not a lot of yield in the market, which made this a compelling opportunity for investors seeking both stability and upside post renovation.”

The broader offering environment highlighted continued investor demand for premium-branded, select-service hotels in high-growth Texas markets. The new owner will complete the Marriott-required renovations.

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“Leveraging our valued network of DFW-based hoteliers and investors, we were able to create a competitive marketing process that drove a strong outcome for the seller and positioned the buyer to benefit from continued growth in the Las Colinas submarket,” said Mason McDavid, vice president at Hunter Advisors.