NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana—HRI Hospitality, LLC (HRIH), announced the addition of the Hilton New Orleans St. Charles Avenue to its portfolio of hotels. HRIH will manage and oversee operations at the 252-room property.

“The Hilton New Orleans St. Charles Avenue is a natural addition to our growing portfolio and reflects our strong belief in the long-term performance of the New Orleans market,” said Michael Coolidge, chief investment and development officer. “New Orleans is our hometown, and given our deep roots and decades of experience in the city, we understand this market as well as anyone. We’re proud to create the next chapter for this iconic hotel and look forward to enhancing the guest experience while honoring its storied past.”

Originally constructed in 1926 as the Louisiana Masonic Temple, Hilton New Orleans St. Charles Avenue is one of the city’s earliest skyscrapers. The property is listed with Historic Hotels of America and offers a blend of heritage and contemporary comfort, including 24 suites, 32 executive-level rooms, and corner guestrooms.

Located in New Orleans’ Central Business District, Hilton New Orleans St. Charles Avenue is located near the French Quarter, Bourbon Street, Canal Street, and the Arts District. The hotel offers over 10,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, including the Grand Chapel and restored ballrooms, which are fit for weddings, social events, and corporate gatherings. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, business center, lobby, valet parking, and pet-friendly accommodations.

In early 2026, the hotel will embark on an extensive, property-wide repositioning led and overseen by HRI Hospitality’s in-house construction management team, HCI Construction. The renovation will encompass all public areas, meeting and event spaces, and guest rooms, including the addition of multiple new presidential suites and a new lobby bar designed to enhance the guest arrival and social experience. A key objective of the project is to celebrate the history of the building while reimagining its design to reflect the spirit of New Orleans. The transformation will combine the building’s past with modern comforts and amenities.

The property is also home to a dining concept, Luke, which was originally concepted by Executive Chef and Owner John Besh. Luke is a brasserie-style restaurant that highlights the Creole spirit and offers a contemporary take on classic Southern and French cuisine. The restaurant is open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with happy hour every day from 3-6 p.m. Inspired by Creole traditions, seasonally rotating menus offer authentic flavors through a raw bar, a curated wine and cocktail list, and a selection of local craft beers.

With numerous shops, restaurants, and entertainment options nearby, the hotel’s location enables guests to explore New Orleans’ dining, galleries, museums, shopping, and nightlife, and the St. Charles Streetcar and Mardi Gras parade routes pass directly in front of the building.