HREC Facilitates Sale of Hampton Inn Denver-International Airport

DENVER, Colorado—HREC Investment Advisors announced that it has arranged the sale of the 122-room Hampton Inn Denver-International Airport in Denver, Colorado. The buyer was Denver Airport Lodging, LLC, an affiliate of Colorado Hospitality Services, Inc.

HREC Investment Advisors exclusively represented the seller, Trigild IVL LLC, on this transaction. The marketing and negotiations were led by Jeffrey Duni (senior vice president, Denver and broker on record for Colorado), Herb Warmbrodt (principal, Kansas City), Mike Dubé (senior vice president, Denver), and Adam Lallani (vice president, Houston).

Colorado Hospitality Services, Inc. continues to expand its presence in the Denver International Airport hotel market with the addition of the Hampton Inn Denver-International Airport. Their portfolio now includes five hotels and 22 additional properties throughout the Denver Metro area.

Denver has a range of industries, including energy, aerospace, bioscience, information technology (software), and financial services. The workforce in the Denver metropolitan area is among the nation’s most highly educated, with 47.8 percent of adults being college graduates, and 92.3 percent having graduated from high school.

Offering more nonstop flights than any other airport in the U.S., Denver International Airport continues to be a major demand generator for this market and Denver overall. Approximately 77.8 million passengers utilized DIA in 2023, an increase of 12.3 percent from the prior year’s record. As of October 2024, DIA has accommodated 69.2 million passengers, a 6.7 percent year-over-year increase. The airport is estimated to have generated over $36.4 billion for the state of Colorado’s economy last year.