By LODGING Staff
Welcome Suites Hazelwood
Photo Credit: Welcome Suites Hazelwood

DENVER, Colorado; ST LOUIS, Missouri—HREC Investment Advisors announced that it has arranged the sale of the 72-guestroom Welcome Suites Hazelwood in Hazelwood, Missouri. Ishikaa A, LLC, a Cincinnati-based entity, has acquired the property.

HREC Investment Advisors exclusively represented Hazelwood Lodging, LLC, a Chicago-based entity, on this transaction. The marketing and negotiations were led by Beau Mullenix, senior vice president and broker on record for Missouri.

“Congratulations to buyer, seller, and everyone involved to get this deal to the finish line. Best of luck to our buyer, who is well-positioned for success in the Hazelwood submarket with the announcements of a $7.5 billion government defense Boeing contract and $3 billion Lambert-St. Louis Louis International Airport “STL” modernization and consolidation project,” said Mullenix.

As an extended stay property located adjacent to U.S. 67, the hotel offers long-term guests access to the greater St. Louis Metropolitan Area. Greater St. Louis is a leading region for corporate headquarters. The St. Louis area benefits from a diversified economy that doesn’t lean heavily on any particular sector. Greater St. Louis is home to 15 Fortune 1000 headquarters, 7 of which are Fortune 500: Centene, Emerson Electric, Reinsurance Group of America, Edward Jones, Graybar Electric, Olin, and Ameren.

LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

