1 Country Inn & Suites and USO to Reunite Military Families

Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, a leading upper midscale hotel brand, and the USO, a nonprofit whose mission is to strengthen service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country, are partnering on a program to reunite military families. Through the “Rewarding Those Who Serve” campaign, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson is donating 12 million Radisson Rewards points to the USO to help several military families travel this holiday season and reunite with their loved ones. Additionally, from now through the end of January 2020, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson is donating $5 from each night’s stay to the USO when guests book via ILoveThisCountry.com using the promo code CISUSO5 by January 12, 2020.

“We are honored to play a role in the lives of military service members and their families this holiday season,” said Catherine Higgins Whiteside, vice president of marketing, Radisson Hotel Group. “At the heart of Country Inn & Suites by Radisson lives our deep sense of community, and we truly believe this partnership with the USO embodies our commitment to deliver memorable moments for all our guests, especially for the dedicated military men and women who protect our nation’s communities every day.”

“We are thrilled to build upon our partnership with Country Inn & Suites by Radisson with the launch of the Rewarding Those Who Serve campaign. They continue to demonstrate how strongly invested they are in supporting our men and women in uniform, and military families,” said Chad Hartman, USO vice president of corporate partnerships. “The USO and Country Inn & Suites by Radisson both strive to serve as a home away from home, when people need it most, by providing special moments for guests and families. We look forward to providing military families an opportunity to reconnect and enjoy time together this holiday season.”

Brittany Boccher, 2017 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year, proud mother of two, and USO ambassador, will help announce and celebrate the Rewarding Those Who Serve campaign with a segment on The Talk on November 14.

“The USO acts as an extended family with comfort, support, and care for American service members everywhere,” said Boccher. “I have benefited from their services dozens of times as a spouse and a mom, and know that it sometimes takes a village to continue that community of care for our military families no matter what part of the journey they are on. I’m grateful for the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson partnership because their ability to connect families and bring them together will create joy and have a powerful impact on those who serve.”

Country Inn & Suites by Radisson created the Military 1st program which gives thanks to service members and their families when not traveling on official business. The program provides an upgrade to the best available room at the time of check-in, as well as a discount on each stay. Additionally, more than 450 Country Inn & Suites by Radisson hotels in the United States have thank-you note writing stations in their lobbies, where guests of any age can write notes of thanks to service members. These words of gratitude are then sent to the USO for inclusion in its care packages distributed to service members worldwide.