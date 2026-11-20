PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania—Hovr and NaviSavi announced a partnership aimed at helping hotels and travel brands put authentic video content where travelers make their booking decisions. The planned collaboration brings together NaviSavi’s authentic, rights-cleared travel video and Hovr’s interactive video technology. Together, the companies aim to help hospitality and travel businesses connect content with relevant experiences across their websites and booking journeys.

Travelers want to understand more than what a property looks like. They want a feel for the destination, the experiences nearby, and what their stay could consist of. By pairing real travel perspectives with video delivered in context, Hovr and NaviSavi aim to help brands answer those questions while keeping guests engaged on their own digital channels.

Statements From Leadership

“Authentic video helps travelers picture themselves in a place. The opportunity is to bring that inspiration into the moments when they are deciding where to stay and what to book,” said Jason Craparo, chief executive officer, Hovr. “Our partnership with NaviSavi connects a source of real travel content with Hovr’s ability to deliver interactive video in context, helping hospitality brands create a more useful and engaging path to booking.”

“Real travel experiences are at the heart of NaviSavi. We help travel businesses access authentic video that gives people a clearer sense of the places they want to visit,” said Sally Bunnell, founder and chief executive officer, NaviSavi. “Working with Hovr creates an opportunity to bring that content closer to the booking decision, helping brands connect discovery with action.”

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Additional Details

NaviSavi helps travel businesses source and license short-form video showcasing real destinations and experiences. Hovr enables hospitality brands to place interactive video throughout the digital guest journey and measure how visitors engage with that content. The collaboration is intended to address both sides of the video challenge: finding relevant content and putting it to work where it can support a guest’s next step.

The companies share a focus on making video more useful for travelers and more actionable for travel businesses, connecting content, context, and measurable engagement throughout the journey.