According to new data published by HotelData.com, U.S. hotels exceeded their original revenue and profit budgets in the third quarter of 2026, reversing the pattern of substantial budget shortfalls recorded a year earlier,

The Q3 2026 Hotel Profitability Report, based on aggregated data from approximately 5,000 hotels using Actabl’s ProfitSword business intelligence platform, found that average daily rate (ADR) exceeded budget by 6.1 percent, RevPAR by 5.3 percent, and gross operating profit (GOP) margin by 2.4 percentage points.

Q3 2026 saw gross operating profit per available room (GOPPAR) reach $80.75, up 7.8 percent from $74.94 in Q3 2025. GOP margin increased from 40.8 percent to 41.9 percent, while total revenue per available room (TRevPAR) rose 5 percent to $192.61.

Hotels Reverse Last Year’s Budget Shortfalls

HotelData.com’s Q3 2025 Profitability Report found that ADR finished 4.9 percent below budget, RevPAR missed by 10.8 percent, and GOP margin fell 1.5 percentage points short of plan.

In Q3 2026, the same metrics moved into positive territory against budget.

ADR reached $203.28, compared with a budget of $191.64.

RevPAR increased to $147.46, exceeding the original $140.02 target.

GOPPAR finished 9.7 percent above budget, while TRevPAR exceeded plan by 3.5 percent.

Occupancy was the exception, reaching 72.5 percent, approximately 0.5 percentage points below budget.

The results indicate that stronger pricing helped hotels exceed their revenue expectations despite selling fewer rooms than originally planned.

Pricing Accounts for Most RevPAR Growth

Q3 ADR increased 3.9 percent year over year, from $195.59 to $203.28. Occupancy improved 1.4 percentage points, from 71.2 percent to 72.5 percent. Combined, these contributed to 5.9 percent growth in RevPAR.

HotelData.com’s analysis breaks the $8.25 RevPAR increase into approximately $5.47 attributable to higher ADR, $2.67 to occupancy gains, and $0.11 to the interaction between the two measures. Higher rates therefore accounted for roughly two-thirds of the increase.

The data also shows that rooms revenue increased faster than revenue from other hotel departments. While RevPAR grew 5.9 percent, TRevPAR increased 5 percent. Revenue beyond rooms rose from $44.25 to $45.15, approximately 2 percent.

The findings suggest that room pricing was the principal revenue growth driver among participating hotels during the quarter.

Profitability Improves, but August Interrupts Growth

GOPPAR increased 7.8 percent across Q3, but monthly performance varied. July recorded GOPPAR growth of 11.3 percent compared with the same month in 2025. August declined 0.2 percent, before September recovered with 11.8 percent growth.

GOP margin followed a similar pattern. August’s margin slipped from 40 percent to 39.7 percent, while September reached 43.6 percent. The August slowdown was consistent with broader industry reporting. CoStar/STR reported that national US hotel RevPAR growth slowed from 8.2 percent in July to 2 percent in August 2026. National ADR growth also moderated, from 5.7 percent to 1.5 percent.

Calendar shifts contributed to the slowdown, with August 2026 containing one more Monday and one fewer Friday than August 2025. STR estimated that this created a 0.8-percentage-point drag on national RevPAR growth.

GOP Flow-Through Reaches 63.5 Percent

The report also examined how additional total revenue translated into additional operating profit. In Q3 2026, TRevPAR increased by $9.16 compared with Q3 2025, while GOPPAR increased by $5.81. This produced normalized GOP flow-through of approximately 63.5 percent. In other words, about 63 cents of each additional dollar of TRevPAR translated into additional GOPPAR.

Implied operating expenses per available room rose from $108.52 to $111.86, up 3.1 percent, compared with 5 percent growth in total revenue.

However, monthly flow-through varied considerably. July recorded 64.8 percent and September 67.7 percent, while August posted negative flow-through of -17.3 percent.

Year-to-Date Results Support Solid Profit Growth

The first nine months of 2026 also recorded positive revenue and profitability growth. YTD through September 30:

GOPPAR increased 6.4 percent year over year, from $72.86 to $77.52.

GOP margin improved 0.9 percentage points to 41.4 percent.

TRevPAR increased 4.1 percent, while RevPAR rose 4.7 percent and ADR grew 2.9 percent.

Occupancy improved 1.2 percentage points to 70.3 percent.

The cumulative results reinforce the quarterly findings, showing that profitability increased faster than total revenue, although margin expansion remained modest.

Operating Decisions Remain Central to Profitability

The Q3 results illustrate the importance of evaluating revenue performance alongside operating costs.

While participating hotels exceeded their original revenue and profit budgets, August showed how quickly profit conversion can weaken when revenue growth slows.

Results can change quickly, so operators setting 2027 budgets need to understand what’s driving performance and be ready to respond when it changes.