Hotel Wren Opens in Twentynine Palms

TWENTYNINE PALMS, California—Hotel Wren, a reimagined 1940s roadside motel, is now open in Twentynine Palms at the gateway to Joshua Tree’s north entrance. The 12-room property, designed by Jessica Pell, founder of Los Angeles-based Manola Studio, is located just 10 minutes from Joshua Tree National Park.

A Love Letter to the Desert

“Hotel Wren is my love letter to the desert, a place that still re-centers me every time I return,” says Jessica Pell, founder of Manola Studio. “Joshua Tree has a way of making you feel both small and completely at home—its ancient rock formations shaped by time, the endless horizon, the sky burning gold before deepening into a field of stars. It quiets the noise and makes you listen. I wanted Wren to reflect that stillness, a space where architecture and landscape exist in quiet conversation, where every material and every detail is chosen with care and intention.”

A Harmonious Blend of History and Modern Design

Once a 1940s roadside lodge, Hotel Wren has been reimagined. Its original layout has been preserved, as its steel casement windows and architectural character have been restored. The design includes hand-troweled plaster, custom terracotta floors, carved woodwork, and hand-painted tiles inspired by the high desert’s flora and fauna.

The interiors mirror the desert’s shifting hues—cream, sand, sage, adobe pink, rust, and deep ochre. Santa Barbara-style plaster coats the walls inside and out, while Saltillo tile and fossilized flagstone are utilized as well. The lobby serves as both a welcome space and a living room. A fireplace, framed by custom millwork with hand-carved motifs by Nik Gelormino, anchors the space.

A mural by artist Kim Swift stretches across the walls and highlights the surrounding landscape. Custom metal and glass doors frame the view, and vaulted ceilings let the desert light in. The space is layered with a curated mix of vintage, custom, and locally sourced pieces, and bookshelves, hand-selected by Pell, hold volumes on astronomy, geology, hiking, birding, philosophy, and nature.

Suites Designed for Slow Living

In each suite-style guestroom, king or queen beds are dressed in Parachute linens, and rooms are stocked with Wonder Valley bath products, a yoga mat, a meditation blanket, and a pantry of artisanal teas and Canyon Coffee.

Half of the rooms face the western desert, with bathtubs and private patios that open directly to the landscape. The remaining rooms offer enclosed patios and showers. All of them include built-in banquettes and gas fireplaces.

In keeping with the hotel’s commitment to reflection and presence, rooms are designed without televisions. Hotel Wren is also a 21+ property.

Windsong: A Curated Bodega of Provisions and Objects

Windsong offers provisions, handcrafted wares, and objects that deepen a connection to place. Located just off the lobby, this curated bodega’s shelves are stocked with ceramics, textiles, natural apothecary, rare books, and handcrafted goods from independent makers, alongside a mix of pantry staples, wine, and provisions.

An Invitation to Experience the High Desert

Twentynine Palms includes historic spots like 29 Palms Inn, an adobe retreat from the 1920s. Kitchen in the Desert, Out There Bar, and Mas o Menos have created new gathering places for artists, musicians, and travelers. The dusty 1930s and ’40s motels, old adobes, and scattered homesteads that define the town’s architectural landscape are now being carefully restored or reimagined. Hotel Wren also pledges a portion of its proceeds to local organizations focused on land conservation, habitat restoration, and ecological preservation.