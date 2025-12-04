Hotel Viking Announces Renovation Ahead of 100th Anniversary

NEWPORT, Rhode Island—Hotel Viking announced an extensive renovation ahead of the hotel’s 100th anniversary. The revitalized property will reopen in May 2026.

“Hotel Viking holds a deeply meaningful place in Newport’s story,” said Ben Rowe, chief executive officer of KHP Capital Partners. “As we approach the 100-year mark, our goal is not only to restore its beauty but to rekindle its soul. The project is about honoring history while creating a space that feels vibrant, current, and deeply connected to the community.”

The renovation is being led by KHP Capital Partners, in collaboration with Pivot, the lifestyle operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group. The design honors the hotel’s existing architecture while layering in new touches. Public spaces embrace the heritage of the building, preserving many of its original details and craftsmanship. “We wanted the spaces to feel special but never pretentious,” said Christian Schnyder, principal of Beleco Design. “Hotel Viking is for guests who appreciate beautiful design and meaningful comfort.”

Central to the hotel will be new restaurants and bars, created by chef Robert Andreozzi. “We are creating spaces that feel alive,” said Andreozzi. “This will be a place for great food, connection, and creative energy.”

Rooted in Community

The hotel will collaborate with local artists, designers, and craftspeople to ensure that every detail ensures that the project is authentic to Newport.

“In a city shaped by arrivals and departures, Hotel Viking has always stood as a constant,” Rowe said. “This next chapter reaffirms that role by preserving the stories of the past while inviting our guests and neighbors to write the next one.”