Hotel Terra Jackson Hole Completes Renovation

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming—Hotel Terra Jackson Hole announced the completion of a $6.98 million renovation, debuting 132 refreshed guestrooms and suites, corridors, meeting spaces, and wellness amenities.

The design vision was inspired by Jackson Hole’s outdoor landscape. Building on the European-inspired design introduced in earlier phases, the final stage brought in additional updates across the property.

“Our renovation was designed to bring the spirit of Jackson Hole indoors,” said Marguerite Veber, hotel manager. “From the art and lighting to the textures and natural materials, each element was chosen to reflect the beauty that surrounds us year-round.”

Project Details

Guestrooms and suites with up to three bedrooms now include refreshed furnishings that maximize space and enhance comfort. Updates include new sofas, standing lamps, and decorative pillows. The new lighting is paired a palette of earthy tones and natural textures that echo the surrounding landscape.

Kitchens have been fully remodeled and received new appliances, including a ventilation hood installed above the stove, as well as a Fisher & Paykel DishDrawer and microwave built into the island to open up counterspace and increase functionality. Open, wood shelving with integrated lighting replaces previous cabinetry and has been installed onto a die wall that ties into the dark marble countertops.

Art installations in accommodations and corridors highlight a nature-inspired aesthetic that brings the outdoors in. Each of the hotel’s corridors represents a different season. Corridor designs now include green-accented, nature-inspired carpet and burnt-wood details inspired by the fireplaces found in guestrooms.

The 2800-square-foot Murie Ballroom and adjacent meeting spaces have been updated with new carpet, acoustic wall coverings, and chandeliers resembling inverted trees—gold branches adorned with glass and crystal leaves—echoing the hotel’s theme of bringing the outside in. Chill Spa has been enhanced with a new cold plunge tub and infrared sauna.

“This renovation reflects our long-term commitment to Jackson Hole and to creating spaces that feel true to the destination while exceeding guest expectations,” said Corie Bauman, property management director. “By thoughtfully investing in design, wellness, and sustainability, Hotel Terra continues to elevate the standard for boutique mountain hospitality in the region.”