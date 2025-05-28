Hotel Terra Jackson Hole Completes First Phase Of Renovation

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming—Hotel Terra Jackson Hole announced that it has completed the first phase of its multi-million dollar renovation and is now embarking on phase two, with the third and final phase set to be completed before the end of the year. The renovation showcases traditional European ski lodge design inspiration while staying true to the hotel’s roots in the Jackson Hole region.

In the first phase of the renovation, extensive upgrades were made to the hotel’s guestrooms. Notable changes include a focus on maximizing space with the selection of new custom furniture; new wall, door, and trim paint; updated wood ceiling treatments, drapery, and lighting. The design reimagining utilizes rustic textures and open space with intimate zones.

Phases two and three will bring even more updates to the guestrooms and suites, including the revamping of the in-room wood fireplace cladding and a complete remodel of the suites’ kitchens, entryways, and closets. The hotel’s corridor renovation, set to begin in the fall, will focus on transforming the space with new carpeting, updated paint, and modernized lighting fixtures.

“We wanted the renovation to speak to the heart of Jackson Hole,” said Ryan Kingston, Area Managing Director, “Our design inspiration draws heavily from the surrounding environment, focused on being ‘of the earth’ and using locally sourced, eco-conscious materials whenever possible.”

Advertisement

The overall design vision for the renovation is to create a European-inspired ambiance while maintaining authenticity and a deep connection to the local landscape. Highlights include natural wood elements like cedar and Douglas fir, and handcrafted teak furniture, and earthy tones, such as the sagebrush-inspired wool-nylon blend carpet, complement the natural surroundings.