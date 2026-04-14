Hotel Solaya Opens and Joins JdV by Hyatt

CHICAGO, Illinois—Hotel Solaya officially opened its doors and joined the JdV by Hyatt brand following an extensive transformation. The property includes 194 newly redesigned guestrooms and suites, art-filled common spaces, curated dining concepts, an on-site spa & fitness center, and an outdoor pool deck designed to capture the social energy of Old Town. The design draws inspiration from the Sonoran Desert.

“Hotel Solaya was designed to celebrate the energy of Scottsdale while offering guests a space that feels both vibrant and welcoming,” said Tobby Rau, general manager of Hotel Solaya. “From the architecture and design to the culinary concepts and poolside atmosphere, every element reflects a sense of curiosity, connection, and discovery.”

Food & Beverage

The hotel’s food & dining program includes Ella on the Park, which is set to open in late spring. The modern American restaurant overlooks Civic Center Park and seats up to 150 guests across its indoor dining room and outdoor patio. Signature dishes lean into smokehouse techniques. The 360-degree bar seats up to 30 guests. In addition to dinner service, a brunch menu is set to debut this October.

Inside the hotel lobby, Common Ground Bistro serves American bistro-style cuisine, such as freshly brewed coffee, breakfast, or light bites, throughout the day.

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The Pool at Solaya,

The Pool at Solaya welcomes guests when they first enter the property. The pool deck is surrounded by cabanas and lounge seating. With its bar and grill service, the space offers a playful yet elevated poolside experience perfect for locals and visitors alike looking to enjoy the Arizona sunshine in style.

Events, Celebrations & Gatherings

Hotel Solaya also offers seven event spaces designed to host everything from corporate meetings to weddings and social celebrations. The property’s premiere event space, a 3,500-square-foot outdoor lawn, is fit for open-air events, ceremonies, and large gatherings. For interior meeting spaces, the 2,600-square-foot high-ceiling ballroom offers an open plan that can be tailored for galas, celebrations, or receptions.