WASHINGTON, D.C.—Hotel Nell – Union Market, a 106-room boutique hotel in Washington’s Union Market neighborhood, is now part of Series by Marriott. The brand transition follows a change in management. Donohoe Hospitality Services (DHS) has assumed management of the hotel and appointed Donte Johnson as general manager.

Statements From Leadership

“Together, Donohoe and Marriott bring 241 years of combined experience shaping Washington’s hospitality and real estate landscape, 142 years and 99 years, respectively. As we considered an operator and a brand to take Hotel Nell into the future, we could not think of better partners,” said Brook Rose and Dennis Lee, owners of Hotel Nell – Union Market.

“Union Market is one of Washington’s most exciting neighborhoods, where the city’s history, food scene and creative community all come together,” said Thomas Penny, president of Donohoe Hospitality Services. “Hotel Nell sits at the heart of it, and Series by Marriott allows the hotel to keep its independent spirit while connecting it to Marriott’s global reach. As a Washington company that has operated hotels here for more than 20 years, we know what makes this neighborhood special, and we are excited to give travelers and neighbors new reasons to visit.”

“Our team’s goal is simple: make every guest feel like a local, whether they are here for a night on the rooftop or a week exploring the city,” said Johnson, who also serves as portfolio director of community engagement. “We are excited to welcome Marriott Bonvoy members for the first time and to keep building the programming and partnerships that make Hotel Nell part of the neighborhood.”

Property Details

Long before it welcomed hotel guests, the building was home to the F.W. Bolgiano Seed Company. That history is woven into the hotel’s design and identity, including Bolgiano’s Pantry.

The hotel’s food and beverage outlets remain a key part of the guest experience: Treehouse Rooftop, a destination rooftop with views of the city; Singing Tiger, a karaoke and noodle den tucked away on the lower level; and Bolgiano’s Pantry, serving breakfast and lunch at the center of it all. In the months ahead, DHS will introduce updates to each outlet that build on its identity and enhance the overall guest experience.