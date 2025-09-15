Hotel Indigo Gatlinburg Downtown Opens

GATLINBURG, Tennessee—Hotel Indigo Gatlinburg Downtown opened its doors. Positioned in downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee, the dog-friendly, 136-room hotel offers rooftop dining with panoramic alpine views, 9,300 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, proximity to nearby major attractions, and more.

The property’s debut marks Hotel Indigo‘s 175th hotel opening globally. Owned by Viral 24 LLC, Hotel Indigo Gatlinburg Downtown includes spaces that highlight the Great Smoky Mountains.

“Hotel Indigo Gatlinburg Downtown is a love letter to this incredible destination,” says Victor Patel, owner of Viral 24 LLC. “Every aspect of the hotel, from the design to the dining, invites our guests to experience the spirit of the Smokies. We’ve taken the wonderment of our surroundings and paired it with a level of service and comfort that makes every guest feel both at home and inspired, whether they are seeking adventure, relaxation, or both.”

SK Ballard Contract Interiors was selected to lead the hotel’s interior design and art selection. The design includes black, gold, and jewel tones, velvets in the lobby, and organic accents and mountain motifs.

Seating areas with armchairs, sofas, and lounge chairs are arranged around a central fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows. Altitude Restaurant and Rooftop Bar includes natural-edge tables, river-pebble tile, and greenery, complemented by Art Deco details such as mosaic chevron glass tile and metallics. Lighting fixtures with gold finishes, geometric forms, and cut glass are spread throughout the property, while curated works of art from East Tennessee artists and archival black-and-white photography celebrate Gatlinburg’s past and present.

Hotel Indigo Gatlinburg Downtown offers 136 guestrooms and suites. Select rooms include a rust-colored velvet chaise lounge, as well as accent pillows in contrasting patterns and textures. In-room amenities include a 55″ TV, a mini fridge, coffee maker and teas, a security safe, ZENOLOGY bath products, a hair dryer, an iron and ironing board, and more. The hotel offers four signature one-bedroom suites—The Mountain Majesty, The Indi, The Rosewood, and The Appalachian. Guests can also choose from a selection of standard King rooms and standard double Queen rooms, including 20 premium rooms with private balconies.

Food & Beverage Offerings

Altitude Restaurant and Rooftop Bar serves both sunrise breakfasts and sunset dinners, with locally-sourced new American cuisine, regionally-inspired craft cocktails, curated flights, and a selection of top-notch local beer brews. Located on the first floor, Starbucks offers guests handcrafted beverages and local grab-and-go fare throughout the day.

Additional Spaces

Infinity includes a heated, infinity-edge pool and swim-up pool bar. Guests can reserve a cabana for $85 per day, based on availability.

Totaling 9,300 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, Hotel Indigo Gatlinburg Downtown is fit to host large or intimate gatherings, including weddings, group conferences, luncheons, team-building activities, seminars, anniversaries, social celebrations, and more. The hotel’s fitness center is open every day and includes Peloton bikes, elliptical machines, treadmills, free weights, and stair steppers.

Hotel Indigo Gatlinburg Downtown is located moments away from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park entrance. The property is 40 miles away from McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) and within proximity to Downtown Gatlinburg attractions, such as Anakeesta Outdoor Adventure Park and Ober Mountain Adventure Park, as well as a ski area.

Dogs up to 100 pounds are welcome in select guest rooms and suites with a $75 pet fee per stay. Guests may have up to two dogs per room. The hotel offers free WiFi, daily housekeeping, laundry services, self-parking for $15 per day, EV charging stations, and more.