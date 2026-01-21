Hotel Heron Joins Curio Collection by Hilton

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia—Hotel Heron, an Aparium Group hotel, announced its transition to Curio Collection by Hilton. The 134-room property will retain its character as it continues to be managed by Aparium.

Hotel Heron marks the second Curio Collection property in the DMV region. As part of Curio Collection by Hilton, the hotel will offer guests access to Hilton Honors, Hilton’s loyalty program, which provides members with exclusive benefits such as Digital Key, flexible payment options using Points, exclusive member discounts, free Wi-Fi, and more.

“Since opening, Hotel Heron’s sense of place has been rooted in Alexandria’s vibrant community and creative energy, that comes to life through our thoughtful culinary offerings and impactful lifestyle programming,” said Matt Karow, general manager of Hotel Heron. “Joining Curio Collection by Hilton gives us the opportunity to bring that story to a wider audience while preserving the authenticity that resonates with locals and loyal guests.”

Located in Old Town Alexandria, Hotel Heron is known for its community-focused programming and its culinary concepts, which include: KILN, a signature ground-floor restaurant serving hearth-inspired Mid-Atlantic cuisine; Francis Hall, a craft cocktail bar; and Good Fortune, the only rooftop experience in Alexandria with unobstructed views of the Potomac.

Advertisement

“Hotel Heron’s charm and culturally connected programming embody the kind of guest experience Curio Collection aims to deliver,” said Brooke Thomas, brand leader, Curio Collection by Hilton. “As a Northern Virginia-based company, Hilton is always excited to expand in our home market, especially with brands like Curio Collection that celebrate the bespoke stories of a destination. We’re thrilled to continue that momentum with the addition of Hotel Heron.”