By LODGING Staff

ATLANTA, Georgia—Hotel Equities (HE) announced it has been selected as the management company for Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina. The 182-key property, located in Atlanta’s Perimeter Center district, is owned by Villa Christina LLC. The award-winning hotel marks the first Hyatt Regency hotel to join HE’s growing portfolio and will be part of the company’s full-service and resort division of hotels.

“The addition of the Hyatt Regency brand to the HE portfolio reflects our continued focus on expanding our full-service and resort management footprint where we know Hotel Equities can deliver results,” said Greg O’Stean, chief development officer of Hotel Equities. “We are proud to partner with Villa Christina LLC on a property that has already established itself as a premier destination in Atlanta’s Perimeter Center. We look forward to building on its success and ensuring it continues to thrive under our management.”

Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina offers travelers a blend of modern amenities and southern hospitality, from the rooftop pool and three onsite dining options to flexible meeting and event spaces. Ideally situated in Dunwoody’s bustling Perimeter Center, the property offers convenient access to major corporate headquarters, including Cox, Mercedes-Benz, Inspire Brands, and ServiceMaster. Its location, coupled with resort-style amenities, makes it a premier choice for both business and leisure travelers.

“We are excited to partner with Hotel Equities, and we are confident in the depth of support they bring to the table,” said Chaz Lazarian, managing director of Insignia, LLC, and owner of Villa Christina, LLC. “Their track record of operational excellence and strong Atlanta presence make them the right choice to lead this hotel into its next chapter.”

With Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina as the first Hyatt Regency hotel to join the portfolio, HE now operates 13 hotels in Georgia, further strengthening its presence in its home state.

BWH Hotels Announces Launch of AutoClerk Atlas Property Management System
