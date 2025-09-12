Hotel Equities Expands Portfolio in Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia—Hotel Equities announced that it has been selected to operate the dual-branded Moxy Vancouver Downtown and Element Vancouver Downtown. The 30-story tower is owned and developed by Paul Y. Construction (B.C.) Ltd. and is set to open in summer 2028. Located in Vancouver’s entertainment district, the project will include 280 guestrooms under the Moxy brand and 112 rooms under the Element by Westin brand.

“We are proud to have selected Hotel Equities as our management partner for this bold, dual-branded vision in downtown Vancouver,” said Gary Tso, managing director, Paul Y. Construction (B.C.) Ltd. “Their operational expertise and track record with new developments give us confidence in delivering an outcome that exceeds stakeholder expectations and creates a truly unique offering for travelers. Together with Marriott, Moxy and Element will deliver two distinct experiences that unite into one cohesive destination.”

Hotel Equities is providing ownership with development advisory services throughout pre-development and construction. HE’s Canadian-based operations team will further provide resources to maximize performance across all phases of the hotel’s lifecycle.

“Hotel Equities is honoured to partner with the owners and Marriott to bring this dual-branded project to life in downtown Vancouver,” said Ryan McRae, senior vice president of business development, Hotel Equities. “Our team’s local presence in Canada uniquely positions us to deliver exceptional, dedicated support to ownership and to create a hospitality experience that resonates with both local and international travelers.”

With its proximity to BC Place, Rogers Arena, Vancouver Convention Centre, and the city’s vibrant dining, arts, and shopping districts, the hotel is positioned to serve both leisure and business travelers. The property marks the second Moxy hotel and third Element by Westin to join the portfolio; HE now operates seven hotels in British Columbia and thirty-three throughout Canada.