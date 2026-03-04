Hotel Equities Assumes Management of Sun Mountain Lodge

WINTHROP, Washington—Hotel Equities announced that it will assume management of Sun Mountain Lodge, a 2,000-acre mountain resort overlooking Washington’s Methow Valley. Owned by GEM Real Estate Partners, the resort offers recreation, dining, and a mix of accommodations across lodge rooms and lakefront cabins.

“Sun Mountain Lodge represents the kind of destination-driven resort where our team can make an immediate impact, and I’m thrilled it’s becoming part of our lifestyle collection,” said Ben Rafter, chief executive officer of Hotel Equities. “Optimizing complex leisure demand patterns and elevating food and beverage, group, and experiential programming requires a highly-coordinated commercial and operational strategy.”

“We think Hotel Equities is the right partner to unlock the next phase of growth at Sun Mountain Lodge,” said Collin Madden, founding partner at GEM Real Estate Partners. “We’re confident that HE’s operational depth, commercial expertise, and disciplined management approach will help position the resort to enhance performance while preserving the authenticity and guest experience that define this destination.”

Property Details

Sun Mountain Lodge sits adjacent to thousands of acres of national forest and North Cascades National Park. The property has recently undergone a multi-phase renovation and experiential programming expansion. Accommodations include renovated Main Lodge guestrooms near core amenities, mountain-view rooms with fireplaces and private decks, and 16 pet-friendly cabins along Patterson Lake with full kitchens and lakefront porches.

Advertisement

Amenities include two restaurants and bars, a wine cellar housing more than 2,000 bottles of Washington wines, spa services with a newly renovated full-service spa, outdoor heated pools and hot tubs, and approximately 7,000 square feet of indoor meeting and event space for corporate retreats, association gatherings, and executive off-sites. This winter, guests have direct access to 240 kilometers of cross-country ski terrain and the Methow Valley trails, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, expanded snow tubing, ice fishing, and nearby alpine skiing at Loup Loup Ski Bowl. Warmer months bring mountain biking across more than 40 miles of trails, fly fishing, rafting, horseback riding at the onsite Sun Mountain Ranch, hiking, sporting clays, and lake recreation.