Hotel Equities Adds 13 Hotels to Its Portfolio

LUBBOCK, Texas—Hotel Equities announced that it has been selected to manage 13 hotels owned by TAJ Hospitality across Lubbock, Texas, bringing HE’s portfolio in the state to 29 hotels. Properties include the Aloft Lubbock, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Lubbock South, TownePlace Suites Lubbock West, and Fairfield Inn Lubbock Downtown (slated to open in February 2026), among others.

“This collaboration marks an important step in strengthening our footprint across Texas,” said Greg O’Stean, chief development officer of Hotel Equities. “The diversity of these assets, spanning multiple brands, guest segments, and service levels, aligns with our multi-division operating model. We look forward to working closely with their teams to enhance performance, elevate the guest experience, and continue building on the strong foundation TAJ has created.”

Founded by Henry Patel and led day-to-day by Aviraj Patel, TAJ Hospitality is a family-owned organization with more than 40 years of industry experience and 13 hotels. .

“Partnering with Hotel Equities is a key milestone in strengthening our operations and positioning our hotels for long-term success,” said Henry Patel, owner of TAJ Hospitality. “What stood out to us was their ability to move quickly, tailor solutions to each property, and operate with a local-first mindset. Their responsiveness, accountability, and owner-minded approach—identifying opportunities early and solving challenges fast—make them the right partner as we continue growing our hotels in Lubbock and deepening our service to the community.”