Hotel Eastport Opens in The Villages, Florida

THE VILLAGES, Florida—ESa announced the opening of Hotel Eastport in The Villages’ new Eastport Town Center. The 91,752-square-foot hotel includes 120 guestrooms, a 3,000-square-foot ballroom, and a mid-century modern design aesthetic inspired by 1950s road travel and Florida’s lakeside living. Windows and open sightlines frame views of Central Lake, linking the interior experience to its environmental setting.

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Throughout the interiors, subtle references to the dragon boat races bring movement to the space through stripes and dynamic patterning in the lobby and corridors. Stripes, circles, and curves echo the rhythm of water and mid-century form, animating public spaces with bright blues, warm oranges, and creamy whites. Amenities include an ice cream shop, restaurant, two indoor-outdoor bars, a pool, and a fitness center.

Private balconies fitted with perforated metal panels open onto Central Lake, offering views within the Town Center. Large windows, open sightlines, and indoor-outdoor transitions strengthen the connection to Florida’s natural environment, while botanical accents and water-inspired details reinforce the hotel’s lakeside setting.

“From the beginning, we wanted the interiors to feel optimistic and rooted in place,” said Leslie Ann Wilson, senior interior design manager at ESa. “By drawing on mid-century influences and layering in references that resonate with The Villages’ residents, the design creates an experience that feels both nostalgic and new.”

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Sustainability and wellness were key considerations throughout Hotel Eastport’s design and construction. Energy performance measures achieved a 30 percent reduction from baseline standards, reinforcing the project’s commitment to responsible design. Low-VOC paints and recycled flooring materials were selected to support indoor air quality and reduce environmental impact.

“Hotel Eastport was designed as more than a place to stay, but also a place for connection,” said Ron Lustig, principal at Esa.

Additional partners on the project included: Ignyte, Michael Pape, Stafford Smith, SDG, Brasfield and Gorrie, and The Villages Design Center.