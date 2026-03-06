Hotel Distil, Autograph Collection, Announces Debut of Peerless Distilling Suite

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky—Hotel Distil, the bourbon-inspired hotel on Whiskey Row, announced the debut of the Peerless Distilling Suite, an immersive new branded experience created in partnership with Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co.

Designed to celebrate Louisville’s bourbon legacy, the Peerless Distilling Suite highlights distilling history. The suite accommodations are curated with Peerless branding and historical artifacts representing generations of Peerless craftsmanship. Carefully selected items used throughout the brand’s distilling history create an environment that honors tradition.

Guests will also receive custom in-room coffee crafted exclusively by Peerless Master Taster, John Waddell. This bespoke blend reflects the same attention to detail and sensory expertise that defines Peerless spirits.

The suite package also includes:

Two signature cocktails at Repeal Oak-Fired Steakhouse, the hotel’s steakhouse, with a double-oak single-barrel Peerless spirit

Two tickets for a guided tour and tasting at Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co.

“We are honored to partner with Hotel Distil through this project, and to welcome guests to the city where we proudly produce our whiskies. Hotel Distil and Peerless are both recognized for their exceptional quality and craft experiences, so this partnership makes perfect sense. The suite offers a taste of what makes the Bourbon City so great,” said Christina Vassallo, Distillery portfolio director.

Located in downtown Louisville, Hotel Distil connects guests to the stories, flavors, and traditions that make the city a global bourbon destination. The Peerless Distilling Suite is now available for booking.