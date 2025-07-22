CHICAGO, Illinois—Hotel Communication Network announced a partnership with Stingray, which will bring 20 channels of genre-diverse, fully licensed music streaming to HCN’s in-room tablets.

With this partnership, guests can now enjoy curated music playlists from Stingray directly on the HCN tablet. The player, designed for flexibility, can be minimized on the screen to allow for multitasking while listening. All applicable licenses and royalty fees are fully covered through HCN’s ad-supported tablet platform, meaning no cost or additional infrastructure is required from the hotel.

“This is a major evolution in the guest experience,” said Kevin Bidner, chief executive officer of HCN. “Hotels have never had a way to legally stream music in guestrooms before. By teaming up with Stingray, we’re making it possible for hotels to offer high-quality, licensed music without a penny coming out of their budgets. It’s a win for hotels and a win for guests.”

“This partnership is a natural fit,” said David Purdy, chief revenue officer of Stingray. “Our goal is to bring the best music experiences to people wherever they are — and what better place than a hotel room, where guests are looking to relax, work, or recharge. Thanks to HCN’s smart, ad-supported platform, we can offer our full music experience with no royalties passed on to hotels.”