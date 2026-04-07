Hotel Commonwealth Partners With Rekova Recovery

BOSTON, Massachusetts—Hotel Commonwealth announced that it is now offering guests in-room wellness amenities in partnership with Rekova Recovery. Cold-plunging, red light and hand-held massage therapies, along with precision pulse technology, are now available in a stack of wellness amenities that can be placed in-room.

Tyler Therrien, founder, Rekova Recovery, said, “Rekova was built to bring elite recovery experiences into everyday life, like traveling, and partnering with Hotel Commonwealth allows us to do exactly that in one of Boston’s most iconic hospitality settings. By combining cold plunge therapy, compression recovery, percussive therapy, and red light therapy, we’re giving guests access to the same recovery tools trusted by professional and world-class athletes, right in the comfort and privacy of their hotel room.”

Partnership Details

In partnership with Rekova, the following amenities (and their benefits) are part of Hotel Commonwealth’s new Rekovery Session that can be brought to select guestrooms, upon request, while staying at the hotel:

Cold Plunge Therapy

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Commercial-grade cold plunge systems provided by The Cold Life

Professionally maintained and temperature-controlled, cold plunging reduces inflammation while promoting faster recovery, strengthens immune systems by stimulating circulation, boosts metabolism by regulating the body’s core temperature, and optimizes sleep systems by releasing melatonin.

Red Light Therapy

Clearlight FULL BODY Red Light Therapy Tower

Ensures total coverage as it bathes the body in red light, delivering quicker muscle recovery and skin health benefits

Supports faster muscle recovery, more restful sleep, boosts cellular activity and tissue support.

The FULL BODY Tower allows guests to incorporate red light therapy into their daily lives.

Red Light Therapy taps into the power of red and near-infrared light to boost energy production in cells, providing numerous benefits for health and well-being

Dr. Raleigh Duncan, founder and chief executive officer, Clearlight, said “As someone who travels quite a lot during the year, I know that travel can challenge our bodies in many ways, from jet lag and disrupted sleep cycles to inflammation and muscle fatigue. By offering our FULL BODY Red Light Therapy Tower as part of Hotel Commonwealth’s Rekovery Session, we’re giving travelers a doctor-designed and science-backed way to reset their circadian rhythms, boost their cellular energy, and recover smarter while away from home. This partnership represents the future of hospitality, where wellness innovation is built directly into the guest experience.”

Compression Recovery

Hyperice Normatec 3-Leg Compression Boots

Designed to improve circulation, reduce soreness and speed muscle recovery

Helps to increase circulation, revive muscles, and reduce swelling and has long been the choice of athletes and consumers throughout the globe

Percussive Therapy

Hyperice Hypervolt Massage Guns

Used to release muscle tension and improve mobility

Offers relief on-the-go – massaging away stress and tension, loosening muscle knots, and targeting fatigue

Shane McWeeny, general manager, Hotel Commonwealth, said, “As the official hotel of the Boston Red Sox, the hotel works with professional athletes and team trainers regularly who know that stacking or layering healing therapies like these lead to faster recovery, relaxation and optimal performance. We believe that relaxation, rejuvenation, and reinvigoration are integral parts of any stay and we’re committed to making a healthier, better and more sound version of our guests. Whether you’re a world-class athlete, marathoner, or simply returning to the hotel after a workout or run along the Charles River, we’re proud to be offering the next evolution of recovery and wellness amenities to guests and fitness enthusiasts staying with us.”

McWeeny concluded ,”Working in partnership with Rekova and its partners, Hotel Commonwealth has created a Rekovery Session that offers guests multiple therapies so when they have 20-30 minutes in their room, they can easily stack relaxation, light, cold, heat, and other wellness solutions for maximum health benefit. No other hotel in the New England area is offering these wellness amenities and innovative recovery programming.”