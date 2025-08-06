PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania—State legislators and leaders from the hospitality industry convened to urge passage of House Bill 1286, which would require short-term rental operators—in addition to hotels and other lodging establishments—across Pennsylvania to provide human trafficking awareness training to employees. The legislation, introduced by State Representative Regina Young (D-HD185) and co-sponsored by Representatives Robert Leadbeter, Eric Nelson, and Tarik Khan, is currently pending before the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

The bill introduces new human trafficking prevention and safety measures for Pennsylvania’s entire hospitality industry, applying the same standards to short-term rentals as to hotels. Aimed at enhancing employee and guest security, the legislation would create uniform training requirements across the Commonwealth. Under this proposal, all public lodging establishments—including hotels and short-term rental operators—would be required to train for staff on how to identify and report suspected human trafficking to ensure that all lodging professionals are informed and prepared to recognize and report warning signs.

Elected officials at the event included Bill Sponsor State Representative Young, State Senator Anthony Williams (D-SD08), State Representative Robert Leadbeter (R-HD109), and State Representative Tarik Khan (D-HD194). They were joined by Steve Bannar of the Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division; Kevin Carey, president and chief executive officer of the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) Foundation; Joe Massaro, president and chief executive officer of the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association; Sakinah Love, executive director of Redeemed For A Cause; and regional hospitality and tourism leaders from Visit Philly, Visit Delco, and Philadelphia Soccer 2026.

Advocacy Statements

“Human trafficking is an evil practice that happens all across the country, and Pennsylvania is not immune to it. Hotel and service-industry workers tend to be on the front lines of witnessing the crime and are at risk of being victimized themselves. With the Philadelphia Airport located in my district and major interstate routes passing through our region, trafficking is especially pervasive here,” said State Representative Regina Young. “We also want to bring into this discussion online reservation platforms for long- and short-term lodging, as they are the modern standard for reservations, allowing easier trafficking through bypassing actual human interaction. Making sure lodging associates are trained to understand what human trafficking can be is a crucial step in identifying and reporting those being trafficked. We must do all we can to end this heinous crime.”

“Human trafficking is a modern form of slavery, and I’m proud to work with Representative Young and a bipartisan group of lawmakers to help end this despicable practice here in Pennsylvania,” echoed State Representative Tarik Khan. “Our legislation trains hotel and hospitality workers to identify red flags of human trafficking so they can help rescue victims. Our bill will save lives.”

“The Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association strongly supports House Bill 1286 and commends Representative Young for championing this critical issue. The hotel industry has long been proactive in combating human trafficking, with the majority of hotel properties already training their staff to recognize and report signs of trafficking,” said Joe Massaro, president and chief executive officer of the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association. “H.B. 1286 builds on that commitment by expanding awareness and accountability to all lodging providers, including short-term rentals. We must confront human trafficking in every form, and this legislation represents a meaningful step forward in protecting vulnerable individuals across Pennsylvania.”

“Human trafficking prevention training has long been standard practice at many Pennsylvania hotels, and our industry has led the way in setting that bar,” said Kevin Carey, president and chief executive officer of the American Hotel & Lodging Association Foundation and chief operating officer of the American Hotel & Lodging Association. “We welcome this legislation as a way to extend those same protections to all lodging guests across the Commonwealth, ensuring that everyone in the travel ecosystem is aligned in the fight against this crime.”

“This bill is a critical step toward holding every lodging provider—hotels and short-term rentals alike—to the same high standard of safety and vigilance,” said Rosanna Maietta, president and chief executive officer of the American Hotel & Lodging Association. “We thank Representative Young and the bill’s cosponsors for their leadership in making sure these protections are applied consistently across Pennsylvania, and for recognizing the importance of industry-wide action to protect both guests and employees. “

“As a survivor and advocate, and as the founder of Redeemed for a Cause Outreach, a nonprofit organization supporting survivors of human trafficking and exploitation, I know firsthand how essential it is for hotel and service industry workers to be equipped to recognize and respond to the signs of trafficking,” said Sakinah Love, executive director of Redeemed for a Cause. “H.B. 1286 is a necessary step toward prevention and protection—empowering frontline staff to disrupt exploitation before it escalates. Training saves lives, and this legislation brings us one step closer to a safer, more informed Pennsylvania.”