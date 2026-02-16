Hospitality Industry Leaders Advocate for TSA Funding

WASHINGTON, D.C.—U.S. Travel, Airlines for America, and the American Hotel & Lodging Association issued the following joint statement on the potential lapse of appropriations for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security:

“As yet another government shutdown looms, so does one of the busiest travel times of the year—spring break. Travelers and the U.S. economy cannot afford to have essential TSA personnel working without pay, which increases the risk of unscheduled absences and call-outs, and ultimately can lead to higher wait times and missed or delayed flights. We commend all TSA employees, especially the frontline workforce, who continued to serve the traveling public during the 43-day shutdown last year.

“Funding uncertainties create lasting damage to the entire travel ecosystem, especially the airlines, hotels, and thousands of small businesses the travel industry supports. It also stifles recruitment, retention, preparedness, and modernization efforts. With America’s 250th anniversary and the 2026 World Cup this summer, the nation should be focused on showcasing the country on the world stage and maximizing the multi-billion-dollar economic opportunity these events bring. A lapse in TSA funding will significantly undermine those efforts. Last year’s shutdown alone resulted in an economic impact of $6 billion—nearly $140 million per day—and disrupted travel for more than 6 million travelers.

“Congress must act with urgency to ensure TSA is fully funded to carry out its critical aviation security mission and pursue permanent solutions to guarantee pay for essential federal workers. The Keep America Flying Act (S. 3031/H.R. 5851) is a common-sense, bipartisan proposal that would ensure that TSA officers and air traffic controllers receive pay during funding lapses and should be taken up immediately by Congress.”