Hospitality America Hosts PEACH Con 2025

GREENVILLE, South Carolina—Hospitality America’s PEACH Con 2025 brought together more than 50 hotel leaders, corporate partners, and industry experts to address the trends redefining the guest experience. With the theme “Navigating New Frontiers; Where Trailblazers Thrive,” the three-day leadership conference equipped attendees with strategies to strengthen performance while preparing for hospitality’s future.

In his opening address, Hospitality America President and Chief Executive Officer Ben Campbell spoke on the future of leadership. “Trailblazers thrive in environments where curiosity is encouraged, initiative is rewarded, and values aren’t just posters on the wall, they’re practiced daily,” Campbell said.

Olympian and World Series Champion Ryan Lavarnway also addressed the group, underscoring the role of resilience and mindset in leading through uncertainty. He shared his personal experience, practical strategies, and motivational insights to address the audience who may be navigating change, pressure, and the pursuit of peak performance. He encouraged individuals to question limiting beliefs and embrace a proactive approach to challenges.

The fourth annual event also tackled some of the industry’s most pressing challenges:

Labor Efficiency and Revenue Growth: “Hotel Effectiveness – Tools for Trail Leaders” provided managers with actionable ways to balance profitability and staffing shortages.

AI and Technology Transformation: Amadeus shared how artificial intelligence is reshaping hotel operations and guest engagement in "Future-Focused Hotel – What's Next?"

Economic Outlook: CoStar's "Trail Reports" addressed market headwinds and opportunities, while Actabl guided leaders through "The Budget Basecamp," offering tactics for agile forecasting.

Looking Ahead

Planning is already underway for PEACH Con 2026, with plans for an expanded program and new sponsor activations.