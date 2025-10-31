Canonsburg, Pennsylvania—Homewood Suites by Hilton Pittsburgh – Southpointe announced the completion of a $4 million renovation. Geen Contracting led the construction, with design direction provided by Hsupply.

The refresh touched every corner of the 148-room property, from guest suites to public spaces, including the lobby, fitness center, and breakfast area.

“We’re thrilled to welcome guests into a reimagined space that combines Hilton’s trusted brand standards with the personalized service our team is proud to deliver,” said Robert Kearns, general manager of Homewood Suites Pittsburgh – Southpointe. “Being part of this transformation has been a true honor.”

Guided by General Contractor Wes Geen, Geen Contracting executed the renovation, while Hsupply updated the interiors with warm, natural textures, modern lighting, and functional design elements.

Advertisement

“This renovation represents our long-term confidence in both this hotel and the Southpointe market,” said Shital Patel, property owner. “We are grateful for Stepstone’s leadership throughout this process and are thrilled for guests to experience the results.”

“This renovation is a testament to the power of strong partnerships between owners, our brand partners, designers, and contractors,” said Michael Broadhurst, chief operating officer of StepStone Hospitality. “As stewards of this property, we are excited about its evolution and proud to deliver a refreshed product along with best-in-class service at every level.”

Located near major employers, dining, and entertainment, Homewood Suites Pittsburgh – Southpointe offers suites with full kitchens, complimentary hot breakfast, free WiFi, and evening socials.