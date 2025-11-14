ORLANDO, Florida—Officials of the 130-suite Homewood Suites by Hilton Lake Buena Vista – Orlando announced that the hotel is in the final stages of a $6 million renovation to upgrade all guest and public spaces. The hotel, operated by HEI Hotel & Resorts, has refurbished all suites and most of the public areas. The final stage of the renovation includes all new furnishings, lighting, artwork, and flooring in the lobby and in the breakfast area.

“With the average Orlando visitor often staying for a week or more, a refreshed extended-stay hotel is an ideal accommodation for visitors seeking longer-term alternatives,” said Duane Winjum, area general manager. “This renovation touched on virtually every aspect of the hotel, from guest rooms to hallways to the pool and fitness area, bringing it to ‘like-new’ status. These upgrades provide more space, amenities, and comfort than a traditional hotel room, allowing guests to spread out and relax after a fun day at the parks.”

Suites received all new soft and hard goods throughout, including new carpeting, walls, tiles, curtains, valance, and artwork. The in-room kitchens were updated with new cabinets, countertops, sinks, faucets, stovetops, and dining room furniture. Living rooms also received new furniture, as well as new televisions and sofa bed sleepers. Bathrooms were upgraded with a new vanity, wallpaper, sink, and faucet, and bedrooms received new televisions, furniture, and additional outlets and charging ports.

The pet-friendly hotel is a ten-minute drive to both Walt Disney World and SeaWorld and across the highway from the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets. Hotel amenities include free Wi-Fi, a 24/7 new fitness center, an outdoor pool, and a complimentary daily breakfast. Extended-stay suites provide separate living and sleeping areas, as well as in-room kitchens. The property also includes a new guest laundry room.