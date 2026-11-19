CANTON, Massachusetts—Buffalo Lodging Associates, LLC, announced the completion of an extensive renovation at the four-story, 114-suite Homewood Suites by Hilton Holyoke. The newly renovated lobby and public spaces include a calming palette of blue and neutral tones. Updated furnishings and designed seating areas provide spaces to relax, connect, or unwind. Each suite has also been refreshed with modern furniture, new carpeting, contemporary wall coverings, updated artwork, and renovated bathrooms.

“We’re thrilled to see how much our guests are enjoying the new look and feel of the hotel,” said Ciester White, general manager of Homewood Suites Holyoke. “The refreshed spaces create a warm, welcoming atmosphere that truly makes the hotel feel like home away from home. We’re excited to welcome our guests and give them a place where they can relax, feel comfortable, and enjoy their stay.”

Property Details

Homewood Suites by Hilton Holyoke-Springfield/North includes apartment-style accommodations. The studios and one-bedroom suites provide fully equipped kitchens, as well as separate living and sleeping areas. The hotel offers a complimentary hot breakfast, a 24/7 fitness center, and an indoor heated pool or whirlpool spa.

The property also offers fast, complimentary WiFi and ergonomic workspaces, as well as a self-serve PourMyBeer station, where guests can purchase beer or wine by the ounce. Additional amenities include BBQ grills, an athletic court, a meeting room, a Suite Shop for late-night snacks, and pet-friendly accommodations.

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Homewood Suites Holyoke-Springfield/North is located just north of Springfield, off I-91, with access to the Massachusetts Turnpike. The hotel is within 30 minutes of Amherst, Elms College, Smith College, Mount Holyoke, and several other area colleges and universities. For adventure and entertainment, guests can enjoy Six Flags New England just 10 miles away, while the Holyoke area offers a variety of restaurants, shopping, attractions, and local experiences just minutes from the hotel.

Homewood Suites by Hilton Holyoke-Springfield/North is owned and operated by Buffalo Lodging Associates, LLC, a hotel management & development company.