Homewood Suites by Hilton Eatontown Completes Renovation

EATONTOWN, New Jersey—Officials of the 131-suite Homewood Suites by Hilton Eatontown announced the completion of a $5 million renovation, updating the guest experience with refreshed accommodations, public spaces, and amenities. Managed by Avion Hospitality and owned by Highline Hospitality Partners, the all-suite hotel has contemporary design elements that blend comfort with functionality.

“This renovation reflects our dedication to long-term value and quality in our hotel portfolio,” said Chuck Pomerantz, managing partner, Highline Hospitality Partners. “We are proud to partner with Avion Hospitality in creating an elevated experience for our guests while strengthening our presence in the market.”

The renovation includes fully updated suites with new furnishings, flooring, and kitchen amenities, providing a home-like atmosphere for extended stays. The hotel’s lobby, dining area, and meeting spaces also were redesigned to offer a more functional environment. Additional upgrades include a revitalized fitness center, updated outdoor spaces, and new technology.

“We are excited to unveil the newly renovated Homewood Suites Eatontown, which aligns with Avion Hospitality’s commitment to delivering best-in-class guest experiences,” said Robert Burg, president and CEO, Avion Hospitality. “This investment enhances both the comfort and functionality of the property, ensuring guests enjoy the highest level of hospitality in the Eatontown area.”

Located near the Jersey Shore, corporate hubs, and Monmouth University, the Homewood Suites by Hilton Eatontown provides all-suite accommodations with fully equipped kitchens, breakfast, and evening socials.

“With this transformation, we’ve created a refreshed and welcoming environment that caters to the needs of today’s travelers,” said Joseph Sirianni, general manager, Homewood Suites Eatontown. “We look forward to continuing to provide exceptional service in a newly enhanced setting.”