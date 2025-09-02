Home2 Suites Twin Falls Breaks Ground

GERMANTOWN, Tennessee—McNeill Hotel Company and Kothe Real Estate Partners today announced the groundbreaking ceremony for a 124-key Home2 Suites extended stay property in Twin Falls, Idaho.

The new hotel is a joint venture development between Kothe Real Estate Partners, who will be the primary developer, and MHC, who will also manage the property. MHC already manages the Hilton Garden Inn Twin Falls and other properties in the Mountain West. Additional development partners include Great Lakes Management Group, Roost Development, and KP Property Development.

Located near the Perrine Bridge, the new Home2 Suites will offer views of the Snake River Canyon and direct access to the Canyon Rim walking trail. The property also offers proximity to the Twin Falls Visitor Center, retail shops, and restaurants.

“We are excited to be working with Kothe Real Estate Partners on this development. In addition to nearby services, at the Home2 Suites Twin Falls, hotel guests and the public will be able to enjoy drinks and small plates at the hotel’s expansive outdoor patio bar that will feature awesome views of the sunset over the canyon,” said Brent McDowell, MHC executive vice president, business development.

“There is an outstanding culture fit and shared vision for this hotel between McNeill and ourselves. Additionally, the McNeill team has great experience and accomplishments working with the Hilton brand and its Home2 Suites extended stay platform,” said Josh Wilcox, partner for Kothe Real Estate Partners. “We believe our Home2 Suites on this one-of-a-kind site will be an outstanding fit for its commercial neighbors and the overall regional economy.”