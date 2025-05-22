Home2 Suites by Hilton Four Corners Celebrates Grand Opening

BOZEMAN, Montana—Virga Capital announced the grand opening of the Home2 Suites by Hilton Four Corners, located in Bozeman, Montana. This brand-new, 100-suite extended-stay property is the first hotel in Bozeman’s Four Corners submarket and is managed by Resolute Road Hospitality.

Designed for both short-term and extended stays, the hotel includes suites with full kitchens. The Home2 Suites provides guests with mountain views, a pool, fitness center, ski locker, complimentary breakfast, EV charging stations, and flexible meeting space.

The grand opening event welcomed local leaders, business partners, and community members to celebrate the milestone with guided hotel tours and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, marking the official introduction of the Home2 Suites to the Bozeman community.

“We are thrilled to partner with Virga Capital on their new Home2 Suites in Four Corners and to further grow our managed portfolio in Montana,” said Gary Horton, president, Resolute Road Hospitality. “This region is seeing incredible growth, and we are excited to bring our management expertise and to welcome guests to experience both the warmth of our service and the beauty of Bozeman.”

“Investing in Four Corners was a strategic decision to serve the growing demand for high-quality accommodations in this thriving area,” said Rob Lateiner, CEO and founder of Virga Capital. “As the closest Hilton-branded hotel to Big Sky, this property fills a critical need in the market. We’re proud to see this project come to life and appreciate the partnership with Resolute Road Hospitality to ensure the success of this hotel for years to come.”

Located in the heart of Four Corners, the Home2 Suites offers guests access to Big Sky Resort, Montana State University, Downtown Bozeman, and Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.