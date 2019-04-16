Holiday Inn Marks 50th Year of Its Nashville-Vanderbilt Hotel

ATLANTA—IHG Hotels & Resorts recently recognized the heritage of its Holiday Inn brand as its longstanding hotel, Holiday Inn Nashville-Vanderbilt, marked its 50th anniversary.

Holiday Inn was founded in 1952 by Kemmons Wilson and Holiday Inn Nashville-Vanderbilt opened its doors in 1969, breaking the mold as one of the first full-service hotels in Nashville. The property became a hub in Music City for singers and songwriters and has hosted musical icons throughout the years, including Prince, KISS, several members of Elvis’s family, Kenny Rogers, Mötley Crüe, and members of the Charlie Daniels Band.

Wilson visited the hotel, one of the most successful properties in the portfolio, frequently in those early years. During the disco craze, lines wrapped around the building to get into the onsite restaurant, originally known as The Commodore Lounge, operating currently as The Commodore Grille. Today, the restaurant is known for hosting “Songwriters’ Nights.”

“We’re proud of Holiday Inn Nashville-Vanderbilt for reaching this impressive milestone and serving as a shining example of the Holiday Inn brand,” Errol Williams, global brand vice president, Holiday Inn, IHG, said. “Since the earliest days of Holiday Inn, we have aimed to deliver warm, welcoming hospitality while continuing to modernize to meet the needs of today’s traveler. Holiday Inn Nashville-Vanderbilt, along with the Raskin family, General Manager Thom Druffel, and the entire hotel team, lives this brand promise every day by showcasing exceptional commitment to the guest.”