Holiday Inn Express Fargo-West Acres Completes Renovation

FARGO, North Dakota—Holiday Inn Express Fargo-West Acres announced the completion of a renovation that refreshed the guest experience.

“Our recent updates have created a more intentional and welcoming environment for today’s traveler,” said Area Director of Sales Jae Dewald. “Guests appreciate the fresh-ground coffee, additional plug-in access throughout shared spaces, and subtle Fargo-inspired touches that make their stay feel both brand familiar yet uniquely local.”

The renovation included updated decor and furnishings throughout all public spaces and guestrooms. The design of each guest accommodation has been refreshed, and they have been enhanced with new beds.

Brandt Hospitality Group’s in-house development team oversaw the renovation from planning to project management to completion. Holiday Inn Express Fargo-West Acres is a part of InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG).