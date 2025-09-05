Food and BeverageHoliday Inn Express by IHG Announces Partnership With Costa Coffee
Food and Beverage

Holiday Inn Express by IHG Announces Partnership With Costa Coffee

By LODGING Staff
Holiday Inn Express by IHG
Photo Credit: Holiday Inn Express by IHG

ATLANTA, Georgia—Holiday Inn Express by IHG and The Coca-Cola Company’s Costa Coffee announced an exclusive partnership that will bring Costa’s freshly ground and brewed coffee to every Holiday Inn Express hotel across the United States.

According to a recent survey conducted by Suzy and commissioned by Costa Coffee, 61 percent of consumers say the quality and freshness of hotel coffee reflects how much a hotel values its guests. Costa Coffee is now brewing at more than 1,300 Holiday Inn Express locations across the country, with full rollout coming by early 2026. 

“For years, Holiday Inn Express has helped guests start their day right with a fresh, hot, complimentary breakfast—one of our signature offerings at over 3,000 locations worldwide. Now, breakfast is getting even better as Costa Coffee becomes part of the Holiday Inn Express experience,” said Justin Alexander, vice president of global brand management for Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites & Candlewood Suites.

“For many hotel guests, a cup of coffee is the ritual that sets the tone for their entire stay. That’s why we’re thrilled to partner with Holiday Inn Express to bring Costa’s smooth, rich coffee to travelers across the country,” said Amy Daugherty, Costa Coffee, U.S. head of marketing. “With a shared commitment to quality and warm hospitality, we are proud to offer a solution that’s efficient, flexible, and thoughtfully crafted for today’s travelers. This is about more than coffee; this is about creating meaningful moments of joy for guests.”

LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

