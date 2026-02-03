Historic Hotels of America Selects Cloudbeds as a Supplier Partner

SAN DIEGO, California—Historic Hotels of America, the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation for recognizing and celebrating historic hotels, announced that it has selected Cloudbeds as a Supplier Partner. Through the Supplier Partner program, Cloudbeds will support member properties with unified hospitality technology designed to simplify operations, improve guest experience, and enhance profitability.

Historic Hotels of America represents more than 300 historic hotels across the United States, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Each property is recognized for its architectural integrity, historical significance, and sense of place. As a Supplier Partner, Cloudbeds will serve as a preferred technology provider for member hotels seeking to streamline day-to-day operations and gain greater clarity across their business without compromising authenticity.

“Historic hotels have always balanced preservation with progress,” said Adam Harris, chief executive officer and co-founder of Cloudbeds. “They’ve endured by staying true to who they are. Cloudbeds gives them modern infrastructure that helps them compete on their own terms, without sacrificing the individuality that made them landmarks in the first place.”

“Historic hoteliers welcome guests at storied destinations shaped by generations of travelers. They are committed to honoring the past while delivering the level of service today’s guests expect,” said Lawrence Horwitz, executive vice president of Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. “Cloudbeds provides modern technology that supports this balance, helping hotels operate seamlessly while respecting the legacy and individuality of these remarkable properties.”