Historic Hotels of America Inducts Harbor Court Hotel

San Francisco, California—Harbor Court Hotel, located along San Francisco’s Embarcadero waterfront, announced that it has been inducted into Historic Hotels of America, the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Harbor Court Hotel is one of more than 300 hotels and resorts throughout the country that are recognized by Historic Hotels of America for preserving and maintaining its historic integrity, architecture, and atmosphere.

“Historic Hotels of America is delighted to induct Harbor Court Hotel, a historic waterfront property originally constructed in 1926,” said Lawrence Horwitz, executive vice president of Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. “We commend Harbor Court Hotel, its ownership, and the Springboard Hospitality leadership team for their careful stewardship, preservation efforts, and vision that allow future generations of travelers to experience this unique San Francisco landmark.”

To be selected for membership in Historic Hotels of America, a hotel must be at least 50 years old. It must also have been designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as a National Historic Landmark or listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. Additionally, the property must be recognized as having historic significance.

“Harbor Court Hotel has long been a reflection of San Francisco’s rich waterfront history, and we are incredibly honored to be inducted into Historic Hotels of America,” said Gail Isono, general manager of Harbor Court Hotel. “This recognition affirms our deep commitment to preserving the architectural character, stories, and sense of place that make this building so special. Our team takes great pride in thoughtfully honoring the past while creating a warm, welcoming experience for today’s travelers.”

Property Details

Originally constructed in 1926, Harbor Court Hotel occupies a Beaux-Arts style building that once served as a prominent YMCA along the Embarcadero. The hotel, which has been restored and reimagined, blends its early-20th-century architectural character with modern comfort. Today, Harbor Court Hotel is known for its intimate scale, waterfront location, and proximity to some of San Francisco’s most popular destinations, including the Ferry Building, Bay Bridge, Financial District, and waterfront promenade.