Vacation planning has traditionally been driven by a destination choice, but according to Hilton Hotels & Resorts’ newly released 2026 Trends Report, The Whycation: Travel’s New Starting Point, the question vacationers pose is shifting from “Where are we going?” to “Why are we going?” The survey of 14,000 travelers across 14 countries also revealed that purposes are becoming more emotional, with travelers desiring to rest and recharge, reconnect with others, or have meaningful experiences that reflect who they are and what they value. These more intentional experiences can include a tranquil escape, nostalgic road trips shaped by kids’ imaginations and family traditions, or a journey inspired by personal passions.

“For Hilton, this shift underscores our belief that no two guests experience travel the same way,” Jess Petitt, Hilton’s senior vice president, strategy, insights & full service brands, told LODGING. “For corporate and hotel teams alike, this report reinforces the message that, by understanding why people are getting away, we can deliver experiences that feel deeply personal and relevant—whether that means offering moments of calm and comfort, making it easier for families to connect across generations, blending familiar comforts with new discoveries or helping guests embrace the freedom and flexibility of the open road.”

Psychological Wellness

Mental well-being is among the travel motivations discussed in the report, and it goes beyond wellness experiences and retreats to include logistical convenience while traveling. “Travelers’ desire for silence and frictionless travel go hand in hand,” Petitt said. “In 2026, people are seeking calm—even moments of quiet—as a way to recharge from busy routines. At the same time, they want the journey to feel seamless, with fewer frustrations and more control over how connected they are.”



The study also found that business travelers desire experiences that support psychological wellness. “Our report highlights how business travelers are prioritizing their own personal wellness and finding small moments of solitude before or after their daily commitments,” he added. “In fact, more than one in four (27 percent) business travelers actively seek alone time during work trips to fuel up or re-energize.”

Balancing Familiarity and Exploration

While adventure travel is gaining popularity, the study found that travelers in general do want to retain certain comfort zones, such as trusted hotel brands. “They’re choosing brands that reflect their values and help them feel grounded wherever they go,” Petitt noted. “Our report found that 74 percent of travelers value booking with brands they know and trust—a clear signal that familiarity and consistency are powerful drivers of choice.”

Another way that travelers are retaining a sense of familiarity while on the road is cooking their own meals, which 48 percent of respondents to the Hilton survey reported doing. “As travelers consistently seek a sense of comfort, many are looking to keep their home routines alive while away—whether that means bringing their pets along or cooking on the road,” said Petitt.

On the side of exploration, the study found that 77 percent of respondents said they enjoy exploring local grocery stores to try authentic local food and drink offerings. In addition, 71 percent of American respondents said they plan to drive on their next vacation, with 76 percent indicating that car travel gives them more flexibility to go where they want, when they want.

Personal Connections

Fostering interpersonal connections is another travel motivation that is becoming increasingly popular, and Hilton found that 33 percent of travelers plan to take group trips to specifically enjoy a shared passion. Reinforcing familial connections is also important, both through the vacation experience itself and the planning stage. “Families are traveling together in more creative ways than ever before, with multi-generational and ‘skip-gen’ travel on the rise in 2026,” said Petitt. “In fact, Hilton found that 73 percent of those who travel with children or grandchildren, globally, expect to actively encourage the kids to play a role in vacation planning, and 78 percent agree that their children inspire them to seek out new travel experiences on vacation.”

Inheritourism

Related to the family aspect is the “Inheritourism” trend, which encompasses the influence of ancestors on travel preferences as well as exploring destinations connected to ancestry. According to the study, 66 percent of travelers say their parents have influenced their hotel choices, while 73 percent say their travel style has been shaped by their parents. “As it relates to exploring ancestry, our report found that nearly 70 percent of families are seeking experiences that connect them to local traditions, and more than half (52 percent) are planning trips to learn about family roots,” Petitt noted. “In fact, 35 percent are booking travel for a specific cultural experience, and our team members help bring those moments to life by sharing local insights grounded in their own backgrounds.”

These various emotional motivations for vacationers are helping to keep the travel industry vibrant. Petitt indicated that the outlook is quite positive in 2026, which “has the makings of a rebound year, buoyed by the 250th anniversary, World Cup and a generally better calendar makeup that will support an improved demand environment.”