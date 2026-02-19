Hilton Surpasses 300 Hotels in the Caribbean and Latin America

MIAMI, Florida—Hilton detailed its record growth across the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) in 2025, as the company topped 300 operating hotels in 35 countries and territories and advanced a pipeline of more than 150 properties representing over 21,000 rooms. The company opened more than 30 hotels and signed a record number of deals in 2025. It added more than 70 new hotels and 7,800 rooms to its pipeline, which represents a 55 percent increase in the number of hotels and a more than 25 percent increase in added rooms versus 2024¹.

“2025 was a defining year for Hilton in the Caribbean and Latin America, as we reached new milestones and reinforced our leadership in the luxury and lifestyle segment,” said Pablo Maturana, vice president, development, architecture, design, and construction, Caribbean and Latin America, Hilton. “Surpassing 300 hotels and growing our pipeline to more than 150 projects underscores the confidence owners and developers place in our brands. We look forward to building on this momentum and delivering even more exceptional stays for travelers in the years ahead.”

Brand Growth

More than half of the year’s openings were across Hilton’s luxury and lifestyle brands, driving the segment’s portfolio beyond 100 hotels. Openings included Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique, which marked the brand’s debut in the country when it opened in April; Zemi Miches Punta Cana All‑Inclusive Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton, and York Medellín, Curio Collection by Hilton, which debuted in Colombia as the city’s first Curio lifestyle hotel in December.

Across lifestyle brands, Hilton continues to expand its footprint in nearly 20 countries and territories. Signings in 2025 included WIA Ushuaia, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Argentina; Casa di Sirena Sao Paulo Pinheiros, Curio Collection by Hilton and Casaway Mata Atlantica Morretes, Curio Collection by Hilton in Brazil; Almare Beach Resort Las Terrenas, Curio by Hilton in the Dominican Republic; Chelsea Bogota Parque 93, Tapestry Collection by Hilton and Cabo Hotel Guatape El Peñol, Curio Collection by Hilton in Colombia; Valle de Guadalupe, Curio Collection by Hilton in Mexico; and Sozo Paramaribo, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Suriname.

Hilton’s other award‑winning brands also celebrated market firsts. DoubleTree by Hilton Caracol Canela marked the brand’s debut in the city of the Rio Grande do Sul state; Spark by Hilton Ponce in Puerto Rico introduced the Spark brand to the Caribbean and Latin America; Tru by Hilton Chillán Ferrat introduced the brand in Chile; and Hampton by Hilton St. Thomas opened as Hilton’s first Hampton by Hilton in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company also plans to introduce Tempo by Hilton to the region in Costa Rica and Mexico.