Hilton Shares Findings From Its Why We Gather Report

MCLEAN, Virginia—Hilton debuted its Why We Gather Report, a new section of its 2026 Trends Report, which explores the behavioral, emotional, and cultural shifts redefining how people plan to connect in 2026 through meetings and events.

The global report captures the key human drivers reshaping business gatherings and highlights what attendees are seeking from every shared experience. One of the strongest signals: 84 percent of attendees said they love to bring their “authentic selves” to work events. The new report shifts the focus from how events are designed to understanding the motivations driving the connection itself.

“For more than a century, Hilton has set the standard for bringing people together—whether for industry-shaping conferences or life’s most meaningful milestones,” said Chris Silcock, president, global brands and commercial services, Hilton. “As the world of meetings and events evolves, this new research reaffirms our commitment to powering meaningful connections by revealing what truly motivates attendees today. We’re proud to empower our customers with tools and resources to design experiences that not only endure, but inspire connection, progress, and lasting impact.”

Key Findings

Commissioned by Hilton and conducted in partnership with Ipsos, the research provides a global perspective of the meetings and events experience, with insights stemming from a survey of more than 3,000 adults across the U.S., U.K., and India who plan to attend an in-person work meeting or event over the next two years. Key global trend highlights include:

In an increasingly digital world, attendees seek in-person experiences that reset the mind and foster genuine human connection. Technology works in the background, streamlining logistics and freeing people to be fully present, while the real value of events lies in meaningful moments, local culture, and service that can’t be replicated online.

Nearly half (49 percent) of respondents said meeting new people and bonding with their team would be the main reason they attend work events in 2026.

67 percent said they agreed that AI assistance during work events helped them maximize the event experience by saving them time and effort that could be spent doing other things that were more important to them.

84 percent of people agreed that experiencing a local culture was a significant perk of attending work-related events.

Meetings & Events Takeaways

Meetings and events have become launchpads for personal and professional growth, with attendees aiming to advance their careers, build networks, and express their ambitions. Participants seek environments that support their goals and offer opportunities for authentic connection.

83 percent of people said they were highly conscious of looking productive during meetings or structured programming.

71 percent admitted to mirroring the actions of leaders whose careers they aspired to.

Over half of people (57 percent) globally said they have changed outfits multiple times a day to ensure they were dressed appropriately for the occasion.

Prioritizing Wellness

Wellness is now a core expectation, with attendees seeking events that help them recalibrate, recharge, and return refreshed both during and after the experience. The best gatherings integrate wellness seamlessly into every aspect, from thoughtful breaks and healthy amenities to opportunities for solo downtime and meaningful give-back activities.

Two-thirds (67 percent) said they felt less engaged during events if they didn’t get downtime, with 55 percent saying they skipped event sessions to decompress if there were no planned breaks.

While 76 percent said they enjoyed leaning into work-organized wellness activities, 38 percent said they preferred to spend their free time recharging on their own.

81 percent of parents agreed that getting some alone time away from the pressures of parenting was an underrated benefit of work events.

“At Hilton, we believe every great event begins with understanding what truly matters to attendees,” said Frank Passanante, senior vice president, global head of sales and HRCC, Hilton. “As meetings and events continue to evolve, we are deeply focused on understanding the needs and preferences of attendees—not simply among our various lines of business, but across cultures and generations. By combining deep insights with Hilton’s legacy of innovation and hospitality, we are helping planners create experiences that drive meaningful progress for their companies and create lasting impact for every attendee.”