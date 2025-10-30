Hilton Shares Details of Anticipated Hotel Openings for 2026

In 2026, Hilton will welcome several new properties across the globe, including the opening of Waldorf Astoria London Admiralty Arch, the debut of the NoMad brand in APAC, the expansion of Home2 Suites by Hilton into Western Europe, and the entry of Hilton’s lifestyle brands in popular ski destinations in the United States. Brand debuts include Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts (Malaysia), Conrad Hotels & Resorts (Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and Greece), Curio Collection by Hilton (India), Canopy by Hilton (Thailand and Italy), Hilton Garden Inn (Fiji), and Spark by Hilton (Saudi Arabia).

Americas

The Westerly at Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino: Anticipated opening in early 2026

Situated within the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino, The Westerly is a new oceanfront tower set to debut in early 2026. The Westerly will offer large guestrooms and balconies, bespoke amenities, curated experiences, and a 10th-floor rooftop terrace. The tower will include 161 oversized guestrooms and suites, including options with adults-only swim-up rooms and oceanfront balconies that provide views of the Caribbean Sea. The Westerly is situated on Palm Beach, offering access to dining, nightlife, and beaches.

Tempo by Hilton Nashville Midtown: Anticipated opening in Q1 2026

The second Tempo by Hilton property in Nashville, the new Tempo by Hilton Nashville Midtown, will offer 161 rooms. Tempo’s Power Up and Power Down zones will be available in every guestroom, and common areas include on-site dining, informal meeting space, and a fitness center.

Tempo by Hilton Savannah Historic District: Anticipated opening in Q1 2026

Tempo by Hilton Savannah Historic District will be situated minutes away from attractions like River Street and Forsyth Park. The hotel will offer balanced dining in partnership with Bluestone Lane. The hotel will also include a rooftop bar overlooking Savannah.

Motto by Hilton Nashville Downtown: Anticipated opening in Q1 2026

Of the 260 rooms at Motto by Hilton Nashville Downtown, over 30 percent will have Motto’s signature Confirmed Connecting Room capabilities, offering guests a more flexible stay. The hotel will also include a ground-level coffee shop and bar.

The Monarch San Antonio, Curio Collection by Hilton: Anticipated opening in Q1 2026

The Monarch San Antonio, Curio Collection by Hilton, will include locally inspired décor and dining consisting of a speakeasy, coffee shop, and rooftop restaurant. The 200-room hotel will also provide over 15,000 square feet of event space for occasions of every size.

Signia by Hilton Diplomat Beach Resort: Anticipated opening in Q2 2026

The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida, is expected to be rebranded as Signia by Hilton Diplomat Beach Resort in 2026, following a transformation. The property is located on a barrier island between Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Following the comprehensive renovation, the property will include Club Signia and the new Infinity Pool deck, poolside cabanas, a beach club, a spa, and curated cuisine within tropical-inspired destinations.

Canopy by Hilton at Deer Valley: Anticipated opening in Q2 2026

Overlooking the Jordanelle Reservoir and Deer Valley Resort, and situated steps from the Jordanelle Express Gondola, Canopy by Hilton at Deer Valley will offer ski access during the season and access to several restaurants. The hotel will provide a curated suite of on-site amenities, including a pool and hot tub, a steam room and sauna, fitness center, and a golf simulator. There will also be a dedicated ski reception lobby and ski locker room, meeting and conference facilities, as well as two levels of underground parking accommodating 176 stalls.

Motto by Hilton Guadalajara Centro Historico: Anticipated opening in Q2 2026

Motto by Hilton’s second property in Mexico, Motto by Hilton Guadalajara Centro Historico, will offer 154 guestrooms across eight floors, as well as an onsite coffee shop, bar, and restaurant.

Home2 Suites by Hilton San Diego Downtown: Anticipated opening in Q2 2026

Located off 5th Street in downtown San Diego, approximately one mile from the San Diego Convention Center, Home2 Suites by Hilton San Diego Downtown will provide flexible suite configurations, a range of amenities, and multifunctional community spaces for guests and their pets. The hotel will also offer an integrated fitness area and laundry room, as well as a complimentary hot breakfast with the brand’s build-your-own breakfast sandwiches.

Perla La Paz, Tapestry Collection by Hilton: Anticipated opening in Q3 2026

Located within the Hotel Perla building, Perla La Paz, Tapestry Collection by Hilton offers remodeled guestrooms and multiple dining outlets. The hotel’s rooftop will also include a pool and bar with views of the Gulf of California. This will be the first Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel in Baja California and the first Hilton hotel in La Paz, Mexico.

Homewood Suites by Hilton Oakland Airport Alameda: Anticipated opening in Q3 2026

Homewood Suites by Hilton Oakland Airport Alameda will offer suites with separate living and sleeping areas and a fully equipped kitchen. Guests can enjoy a complimentary hot breakfast, including the brand’s signature breakfast tacos, the complimentary Welcome Home Wednesday social, onsite laundry, a fitness center, and other amenities.

Homewood Suites by Hilton Phoenix Mesa Airport: Anticipated opening in Q3 2026

Homewood Suites by Hilton Phoenix Mesa Airport will offer suites with fully equipped kitchens, a hot complimentary breakfast every morning, and the complimentary Welcome Home Wednesday social. The property will also offer a resort-style pool, meeting and event space, a fitness center, and outdoor space with grills and firepits.

Signia by Hilton Indianapolis: Anticipated opening in Fall 2026

Owned by the City of Indianapolis with operations led by the Capital Improvement Board of Managers of Marion County, a municipal corporation of Marion County, Indiana, and managed by Hilton, Signia by Hilton Indianapolis will be the city’s tallest hotel. The property will offer nearly 100,000 square feet of versatile meeting space, including a 50,000-square-foot ballroom, and will provide direct access to the convention center and Lucas Oil Stadium via a skywalk over Capitol Avenue. Guests can expect seven culinary concepts, including a fine-dining restaurant, a rooftop sky bar and pool, a fitness center, wellness-focused guestrooms, and Club Signia.

The Ascent Park City, Tapestry Collection by Hilton: Anticipated opening in Q4 2026

Located in Canyons Village at Park City Mountain with direct gondola access, The Ascent Park City, Tapestry Collection by Hilton marks the brand’s debut in Utah. This all-suite retreat will include 120 accommodations, each with a private fireplace, balcony, and mountain and valley views framed by floor-to-ceiling windows. The hotel, designed by Sarah Sherman Samuel, offers a heated outdoor pool and hot tub overlooking the valley and golf course, a fitness center, and Ski Butler service with locker rooms steps from the slopes. The property also includes fireside communal spaces and offers New American cuisine at The Outpost.

LivSmart Studios by Hilton

Hilton’s newest extended-stay brand, LivSmart Studios by Hilton, is rapidly growing with new locations opening in Columbia Greystone, Huntsville South John Hunt Park, Pensacola I-10 North Davis Hwy and many more in 2026. Each property offers apartment-style suites with distinct areas to cook, work, and relax, serving as the perfect base for guests seeking the comfort of home with convenience to maintain their normal routines during the long-stay. Guests enjoy a welcoming open lobby, onsite laundry, fitness center, outdoor patio with grills, and complimentary grab and go breakfast.

Spark by Hilton

Spark by Hilton is Hilton’s fastest-growing and trailblazing brand, redefining value-driven hospitality with a rapidly expanding portfolio of more than 200 properties. With standout locations like Spark by Hilton Ft. Myers, Spark by Hilton Newport News, and Spark by Hilton Outer Banks Kill Devil Hills opening in 2026, the brand delivers reliable essentials and a warm, friendly experience at an accessible price point. Guests enjoy thoughtfully designed rooms with cozy beds, bright bathrooms, and streamlined amenities, along with a vibrant lobby and service that’s refreshingly straightforward.