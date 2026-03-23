Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas Completes Renovation

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona—Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas announced the completion of a $24 million multi-phase renovation. The project included redesigned Villas, new guestrooms, a new Mediterranean restaurant, and enhanced fitness offerings.

The final phase marks the completion of all 45 two-bedroom Premium Villas, concluding with the redesign of the remaining 20 two-bedroom Premium Villas. The renovation also includes the debut of 11 new Premium King guestrooms and 1 Junior Suite with a separate sitting area; the opening of Salt & Sol, a new Mediterranean-inspired restaurant; the introduction of Mirage Market, an exclusive market for guests of The Villas; and a fully reimagined fitness center. The completion of the project follows earlier upgrades completed last year, which included refreshed guestrooms, updated outdoor spaces, and the initial debut of the first 25 renovated Villas.

“This transformation marks a defining new chapter for Hilton Scottsdale Resort,” said Tom Clearwater, general manager of Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas. “From the refined residential design of our Villas to the vibrant energy of Salt & Sol, every detail has been thoughtfully elevated to create a desert escape that feels both timeless and distinctly modern.”

The Villas at Hilton Scottsdale

The renovation included the redesign of all 45 two-bedroom Premium Villas. Each Villa offers access to a lounge with a fireplace and sleeper sofa, a chef’s kitchen and dining area, an in-unit washer and dryer, private patios, and two bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms accommodating up to eight guests. Reimagined by EllisAdams Design, the interiors pay homage to traditional Southwest architecture. Inspired by the Sonoran Desert, the design incorporates warm sands, sun-bleached neutrals, and accents of native greenery, along with organic stone, rich woods, and layered textiles.

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Arranged in groups of five, The Villas provide exclusive access to The Villas pool and fire pit, as well as Mirage, the new grab-and-go market serving a daily complimentary continental breakfast exclusively for Villas guests. Two specialty accommodations—the Family Villa with themed bunk beds and Fitness Villa with a Tonal smart fitness system and Peloton bike—offer tailored experiences for a range of stays.

Each visit is supported by a dedicated Villa Curator who personalizes the guest experience. “Our goal is to make every stay in The Villas feel effortless and personal,” said Tom Clearwater, general manager of Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas. “From pre-arrival planning to curated in-Villa experiences, we help guests settle in immediately and experience Scottsdale like a local.”

Additional amenities and exclusive programming for The Villas guests include pre-arrival refrigerator stocking, private chef dinners, complimentary “Sunset Sip” beer and wine tastings with lite bites, and the Villas & Vows: The Ultimate Bachelorette Escape package in partnership with local Scottsdale vendors.

Salt & Sol

Located at the main resort pool, Salt & Sol serves Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. The open-air restaurant pairs poolside dining with ingredient-driven dishes, handcrafted cocktails, and live music. The menu highlights nine salts sourced globally—from Hawaiian Black Lava to Persian Blue—used to enhance seasonal dishes, grilled proteins, and shareable plates. Signature offerings include the Salt & Sol Mezze with whipped chickpea hummus and grilled halloumi; Mission Figs and Crow’s Dairy Goat Cheese Pinsa with fig balsamic glaze; and Prime Churrasco NY Strip with chimichurri and black garlic aioli.

Cocktails include the Salt & Sol Spritz with Hendrick’s Gin, Aperol, lime, agave, tonic water, and muddled cucumber, and The Valley with Union Mezcal, rosé prosecco, lime, prickly pear, and Tajin.

Additional Enhancements

The renovation also introduces 11 new Premium King guestrooms and one Suite with a separate sitting area in the main resort, bringing the total accommodations to 247 guestrooms, suites, and Villas. The new rooms include refreshed desert-inspired interiors, modern finishes, and upgraded amenities. The reimagined fitness center now offers new Precor cardio and strength equipment, along with a dedicated yoga and stretching studio. Upgrades to meeting and event spaces complete the transformation,.