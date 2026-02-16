Hilton Reports Q4 and Full-Year 2025 Results

MCLEAN, Virginia—Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results. Highlights include:
- Diluted EPS was $1.27 for the fourth quarter and $6.12 for the full year
- Diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, was $2.08 for the fourth quarter and $8.11 for the full year
- Net income was $298 million for the fourth quarter and $1,461 million for the full year
- Adjusted EBITDA was $946 million for the fourth quarter and $3,725 million for the full year
- System-wide comparable RevPAR increased 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, on a currency-neutral basis, for the fourth quarter and full year, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2024
- Approved 37,400 new rooms for development during the fourth quarter, bringing our development pipeline to a record 520,500 rooms as of December 31, 2025, representing growth of 4 percent from December 31, 2024
- Added 26,000 rooms to our system in the fourth quarter, resulting in 97,000 room openings for the full year, contributing to net unit growth of 6.7 percent from December 31, 2024
- Issued $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.500 percent Senior Notes due 2034 in December 2025
- Announced the launch of a new brand, Apartment Collection by Hilton, in January 2026
- Expanded Hilton Honors Adventures in December 2025, welcoming Explora Journeys as the second partner, following AutoCamp in 2024, and expanding into luxury ocean travel
- Repurchased 2.8 million shares of Hilton common stock during the fourth quarter, bringing total capital return, including dividends, to $792 million for the quarter and $3.3 billion for the full year
- Full year 2026 system-wide RevPAR is projected to increase between 1.0 percent and 2.0 percent on a comparable and currency neutral basis compared to 2025; full year net income is projected to be between $1,982 million and $2,011 million; full year Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $4,000 million and $4,040 million
- Full year 2026 capital return is projected to be approximately $3.5 billion
- Net unit growth for 2026 is expected to be between 6.0 percent and 7.0 percent
Advertisement