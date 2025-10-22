Hilton Reports Q3 2025 Results

MCLEAN, Virginia—Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. reported its third-quarter 2025 results. Highlights include:
- Diluted EPS was $1.78 for the third quarter, and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, was $2.11
- Net income was $421 million for the third quarter
- Adjusted EBITDA was $976 million for the third quarter
- System-wide comparable RevPAR declined 1.1 percent, on a currency-neutral basis, for the third quarter compared to the same period in 2024
- Approved 33,000 new rooms for development during the third quarter, bringing the company’s development pipeline to a record 515,400 rooms as of September 30, 2025, representing growth of 5 percent from September 30, 2024
- Added 24,800 rooms to its system, resulting in 23,200 net additional rooms for the third quarter, contributing to net unit growth of 6.5 percent from September 30, 2024
- Announced the launch of a new lifestyle brand, Outset Collection by Hilton, in October 2025
- In October 2025, the company reached its 9,000th property with the opening of the Signia by Hilton La Cantera Resort and Spa
- Repurchased 2.8 million shares of Hilton common stock during the third quarter, bringing total capital return, including dividends, to $792 million for the quarter and $2,671 million year to date through October 2025
- Full year 2025 system-wide RevPAR is projected to be flat to an increase of 1.0 percent on a comparable and currency neutral basis compared to 2024; full year net income is projected to be between $1,604 million and $1,625 million; full year Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $3,685 million and $3,715 million
- Full year 2025 capital return is projected to be approximately $3.3 billion
