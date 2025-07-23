Hilton Reports Q2 2025 Results

Finance & DevelopmentHilton Reports Q2 2025 Results
By LODGING Staff
Waldorf Astoria New York
MCLEAN, Virginia—Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. reported its second-quarter 2025 results. Highlights include:

  • Diluted EPS was $1.84 for the second quarter, and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, was $2.20
  • Net income was $442 million for the second quarter
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $1,008 million for the second quarter
  • System-wide comparable RevPAR declined 0.5 percent, on a currency-neutral basis, for the second quarter compared to the same period in 2024
  • Approved 36,200 new rooms for development during the second quarter, bringing the company’s development pipeline to a record 510,600 rooms as of June 30, 2025, up four percent compared to June 30, 2024, excluding the impact of acquisitions and strategic partner hotels
  • Added 26,100 rooms to the company’s system, resulting in 22,600 net additional rooms for the second quarter, contributing to net unit growth of 7.5 percent from June 30, 2024
  • Issued $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.750% Senior Notes due 2033 in July 2025 (the “July Senior Notes issuance”)
  • Repurchased 3.2 million shares of Hilton common stock during the second quarter, bringing total capital return, including dividends, to $791 million for the quarter and $1,881 million year to date through July
  • Full year 2025 system-wide RevPAR is projected to be flat to an increase of 2.0 percent on a comparable and currency-neutral basis compared to 2024; full year net income is projected to be between $1,640 million and $1,682 million; full year Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $3,650 million and $3,710 million
  • Full year 2025 capital return is projected to be approximately $3.3 billion
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

