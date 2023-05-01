Hilton Reports Q1 2023 Financial Results

MCLEAN, Virginia—Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. reported its first quarter 2023 financial results. Metrics from the results include:
- Diluted EPS was $0.77 for the first quarter, and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, was $1.24
- Net income was $209 million for the first quarter
- Adjusted EBITDA was $641 million for the first quarter
- System-wide comparable RevPAR increased 30.0 percent on a currency-neutral basis for the first quarter compared to the same period in 2022
- System-wide comparable RevPAR increased 8.0 percent on a currency-neutral basis for the first quarter compared to the same period in 2019
- Approved 24,900 new rooms for development during the first quarter, bringing Hilton’s development pipeline to 428,100 rooms as of March 31, 2023
- Added 9,200 rooms to Hilton’s system in the first quarter, resulting in 5,300 net additional rooms in Hilton’s system during the period
- Repurchased 3.2 million shares of Hilton common stock during the first quarter, bringing total capital return, including dividends, to $487 million for the quarter and more than $602 million year to date through April
- Full-year 2023 system-wide RevPAR is expected to increase between 8 percent and 11 percent on a comparable and currency-neutral basis compared to 2022; full-year net income is projected to be between $1,331 million and $1,385 million; full-year Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $2,875 million and $2,950 million
- Full-year 2023 capital return is projected to be between $1.8 billion and $2.2 billion
